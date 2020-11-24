State Route 87 was closed Sunday afternoon after a trailer loaded with hay rolled.
A pickup truck was pulling the trailer on northbound SR 87 when the trailer rolled just before 3 p.m. at milepost 226.
“The hay spilled in both the northbound and southbound lanes,” according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “The pickup truck pulling the trailer did not roll over.”
SR 87 was closed northbound at milepost 219 and southbound at milepost 223 for an extended period.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the roadway was completely back open around 7:20 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
