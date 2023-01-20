Talk of the splash pad has hibernated, until now.
On Jan. 11 Parks Operations Manager Scott VanOmmerman went to the proposed splash pad site in Green Valley Park with officials from Western Technologies and AZTEC Engineering Group.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 9:35 am
“We were able to do some engineering type work to provide the splash pad designer some better costs to install the splash pad,” said VanOmmerman during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on the same date.
The town has waited a year for the State Historic Preservation Office and the Tohono O’odham Nation to complete an archaeological monitoring plan, then seeking approval for that plan from the federal Land Conservation Fund. Payson received a grant from the Land Conservation Fund in 2021 for a $207,000 matching grant. Unlike most grants that allow a project to start once the grantee receives approval, the federal government added the archaeological requirement after the town qualified for funding.
In the Jan. 13 town manager report, the Parks and Recreation Department reported that on Dec. 6, the town received notice from the Arizona State Parks and Trails department that the National Parks Service had received the archaeological study and gave permission to finalize engineering and construction needs for the splash pad.
The Jan. 11 survey collected information about subsurface conditions and is needed to complete the design documents and firm up project costs, said staff.
“In the meantime, staff is continuing to work on project specifications to prepare for purchasing equipment and installation services,” wrote staff. “These contracted services are expected to be brought to Council for approval in the first quarter of 2023.”
Three years in the making, and still...nothing. Snowflake built their splash pad in about 6 months, start to finish, for around $100k. Star Valley also has their splash pad ready for the summer. And yet Payson, who strives to be "a destination, not a pass thru" is still "discussing" something that was approved by the town council 3 years ago! And the cost has ballooned to upwards of Half a Million Dollars! Other communities put their personal agendas aside when making decisions for their communities. But Payson "leaders" are more concerned about outside acronyms wielding power in this town, than focusing on inside issues needed in the town. It's embarrassing!
