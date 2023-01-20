Snowflake Splash Pad

The Payson splash pad has bubbled up in conversation after the archeological study and plan were approved by the National Parks Service on Dec. 6. On Jan. 11 Payson staff met with engineers to start examine the construction site. 

Talk of the splash pad has hibernated, until now.

On Jan. 11 Parks Operations Manager Scott VanOmmerman went to the proposed splash pad site in Green Valley Park with officials from Western Technologies and AZTEC Engineering Group.

PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

Three years in the making, and still...nothing. Snowflake built their splash pad in about 6 months, start to finish, for around $100k. Star Valley also has their splash pad ready for the summer. And yet Payson, who strives to be "a destination, not a pass thru" is still "discussing" something that was approved by the town council 3 years ago! And the cost has ballooned to upwards of Half a Million Dollars! Other communities put their personal agendas aside when making decisions for their communities. But Payson "leaders" are more concerned about outside acronyms wielding power in this town, than focusing on inside issues needed in the town. It's embarrassing!

