After a year and a half, the plans for a splash pad slated for Green Valley Park will sit on a shelf until the town finds a funding partner to defray the cost, which has ballooned to $687,000.
“Yeah, this is a bit of a sticker shock,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock at the March 11 meeting, mirroring the council’s overall reaction to the new price.
The idea for a splash pad originated with a group of citizens early in Mayor Tom Morrissey’s first term. The community members had offered to raise $250,000 to pay for a splash pad. But the town set aside the money to pay for it instead.
Since then, the price tag has increased each time Courtney Spawn, the director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, made a presentation to the council about the project. The council has finally balked, and Town Manager Troy Smith says, “there is not $700,000 in the budget for this project.”
Over the months, the council has had various requests of staff that constantly changed the scope and design of the project. Last year, council asked staff to find a grant to help defray costs, as well as consider every stakeholder’s point of view in the design. Requests for an improved parking lot came from the Rim Country Museum. The Americans with Disabilities Act required various types of engineering and access structures. The last request came from the council to build a fence to keep the kids safe and the elk out. Spawn found a federal grant administered by the Arizona Parks Service and applied.
The possibility of a grant moved the project along until this last meeting.
The council learned the federal grant Spawn found last fall is on indefinite hold because of the new administration. The grant would have provided up to $400,000. The town would then have needed to match that amount with a certain percentage of its own. Spawn guessed the town would not contribute more than the $250,000 it had in reserve for the project.
But things got complicated when Spawn told the council if it moves forward without the grant it could face trouble.
“If the town pursues bids or any costs before grant’s approval, the town risks not being reimbursed,” she said. “If the town pursues (more) … the approved grant award could be revoked.”
When Councilor Barbara Underwood understood the extent of the problem, she quickly asked, “to put this whole thing on hold?”
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian agreed with Underwood. “I want to move forward if we get the grant. I don’t think there is any point in moving forward until we get the grant, it would be kind of foolish.”
Morrissey wondered if the scope of the project could be trimmed to reduce costs and keep it going.
Smith explained part of the problem with the expanding expense “is the continuing changing scope.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins agreed staff time has a cost and much has been spent so far.
“To continue to have staff doing things that are not generating revenues … and serving the town with sports — it is just a lot of time ... I think of the staff time as money,” he said.
Councilor Scott Nossek agreed that the splash pad is a great idea, “I know my grandkids would use it,” but the town needs financial help.
“If we have the funding, if we have a blueprint to do it right (and) if there are people in town to donate, I’m all for it,” he said.
After listening to the will of the council, Morrissey moved to place a hold on the splash pad project “until we know what the financial situation is.”
The council unanimously voted for the motion.
(2) comments
The new Council is controlled by the former Evans Administration that always opposed any plan other the grandiose plans of their leader. Payson MUST eliminate the personal aspirations of a single person and his cabal if the town is to achieve a better future for current and future residents.
It is obvious why the 180 turn on this project and those responsible MUST be held accountable.
Please explain "put on hold by the new administration"? What is the source and reasoning behind the hold? They didn't just say, nope.
