Set up those splash pad playdates, it’s nearly a done deal.
Payson has scored big with the award of a matching federal grant for $207,500, with an option to ask for even more money to cover additional costs.
“I was stunned and very pleased when I learned that we had been successful with receiving the grant,” said Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
The splash pad has been a pet project of the mayor’s since his first term in 2018. He hopes it will cool off those frustrated by a lack of a pool. This year, the town closed the Taylor Pool for safety reasons.
“The splash pad will offer an option to the children, their parents and in some cases their grandparents until we have a pool once again,” said Morrissey.
The Payson Town Council on Thursday will vote to accept the grant and apply for more money.
The town has already budgeted $415,000 for the splash pad, so it’s ready to utilize the $207,500 right now.
Courtney Spawn, director of the parks, recreation, and tourism department, applied for the federal grant in September of 2020. She partnered with Arizona State Parks, since parks administers the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund in Arizona.
In March of this year, the council put the splash pad project on hold to await news of the grant.
At the time, the budget for the splash pad had ballooned to $687,000. The council balked at the price tag, saying it needed a financial partner.
Spawn reported the change in administration in Washington had put a cloud over the grant. At the time, she warned the council that the grant might not cover money the town spent before landing the grant — so best to put everything on hold.
Now it’s full steam ahead.
This is a matching grant, which means the town must come up with at least $207,500 for the project. The town will pay an additional 5% surcharge of the grant to the Arizona State Parks for the administrative services. The town will have to account for every dollar spent. In addition, the grant will cover the cost of a required archaeological survey.
Town Manager Troy Smith predicted the council will accept the grant.
“We will write an amendment for additional expenses including the archaeologists, likely project management, and increases in construction materials,” he said.
The grant requires the town to match any increased payments.
Morrissey has high hopes for the project.
“Having this will complement the dry playground during the summer months and will bring smiles to the faces of all involved, especially children,” he said. “The splash pad very likely will be up and running by next summer.”
The council approved $415,000 out of the capital project fund for this project in the 2021-22 budget.
(2) comments
Still trying to understand why the projected costs for the splash pad zoomed up so high, to over $600,000. Is there a breakdown of the costs somewhere? Was it padded (no pun intended)?
We've talked this project to death. Let's just get it done so the kids in this town have something fun to do next summer. After everything they've endured over these past two school years, don't you think it's time to do something good for them? Great News!
