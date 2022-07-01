News flash: Payson’s splash pad project isn’t dead.
And contrary to rumors, the splash pad will stay in Green Valley Park. If the town moves it to another location it risks losing a quarter of a million dollars in federal grant money, said Christine Smith, Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director.
In fact, it’s that grant that has everything on hold, said Bethany Beck, Payson’s grants coordinator in an update to the council members on the splash pad’s progress during the June 23 meeting.
It’s the 26th time the council has had an update on the splash pad since a citizens group debuted the project in 2019 with the promise to raise the funds to pay for the project.
The community group then faded away as the town picked up the tab and took over plans for the project. But as council members watched the price tag creep toward a half million dollars, town staff had to find a grant to cover the project or risk losing the council’s support.
The reality is grant money isn’t free. For the splash pad, the cost is time.
“Unique to this grant has been the process,” said Smith.
Usually, when an applicant scores high enough for full funding for a grant, the applicant can start work as they fulfilled all the requirements of the grant.
But in the splash pad’s case, after the federal government funded the project, it added an archaeological study report before any building. Since the grantor asked for the change, it encouraged the town to ask for more money. But the application process takes time, as does finding someone to do the archaeological study, said Beck.
Meanwhile, the town had hired project manager Andy Romance, a local engineer and former town council member, to act as the project manager to keep it on track.
Romance told the council after an exciting kickoff meeting on Dec. 8 with “15 people representing different staff departments,” he did an analysis on where it was best to place the splash pad. Romance wanted to make sure the location and design provided a great experience for the users with sustainable operations. He looked at how safety, comfort and locations would affect other users in the park, as well as any engineering challenges.
After working on 120 federally funded projects with a value of $30 million, Romance said he knows what the federal government needs to be happy with a project.
“Documentation, documentation, and documentation,” he said. “You’ve got to document what you do. You don’t say ‘we heard this,’ or ‘we think that,’ you have to document it and get approval in writing ... We have six pages of documents that we put together.”
He then produced a plug and play plan the town can modify anytime it needs when they’re ready to move forward with the project.
“My work unfortunately ended in mid-January. As you heard, I was put on hold,” he said.
It’s Romance’s belief, however, that “if the project is going to get on track, we could be splashing in early September,” but “it’s not going to happen obviously” because of the grant delays.
Councilor Scott Nossek sought clarification.
“Are we at the beginning, middle or end?” he asked.
Smith replied, “two-thirds.”
“Once approved, we can hit the ground running,” Smith said.
Councilor Jim Ferris wondered if the town would ever move the splash pad from the presumed site across the street from Julia Randall Elementary School.
“That is why Andy’s work is valuable,” she said.
Romance’s work allows the town to change the project to fit the location, but it must stay in Green Valley Park.
“A lot of people said we need to move (the splash pad) to Rumsey (Park),” said Smith. “If we move outside of Green Valley Park, we lose the grant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!