A divided Payson Town Council Wednesday removed all three of the town’s previous appointments to the board of the Rim Country Educational Alliance (SLE), the organization trying to bring a university to Payson.
The council majority stopped short of trying to dissolve the SLE after a backstage conference between Mayor Tom Morrissey and the town’s contract attorney.
However, Morrissey decided not to have a vote on dissolving the SLE, amidst dense legal arguments that the town couldn’t act without the cooperation of Star Valley. Even then, the state could wind up owning the land rather than Payson.
On a 4-3 vote, the council majority removed Jennifer Smith, Rich Richey and Larry Sugarman “for cause.”
Reasons given
The council majority said the SLE hasn’t done enough to benefit the town and keep the council informed on its progress in the past eight years.
“Nothing has been done,” said Vice Mayor Janell Sterner. “(They said) it will provide benefit to the town people, but I’m not seeing it. Besides, the town doesn’t need a university when “we have a community college.”
However, members of the council minority staunchly defended the volunteer service of the SLE board members
Councilor Steve Smith said, “I think that Jennifer Smith, Rich Richy and Larry Sugarman are worthy representatives of Payson and to represent Payson in its best interest.”
The 4-3 vote came after a series of executive sessions, lawsuit threats and confrontations involving the council, SLE and the MHA Foundation.
The MHA Foundation has a $40 million endowment that yearly funds thousands of dollars in programs to benefit the schools, health programs and broadband. To bring an education entity to town, the MHA Foundation has spent more than $12 million on the university property fronting Highway 260 and Mud Springs Road. It’s also trying to attract an elite sports academy prep school, and build playing fields and a community center on a portion of the site.
Payson and Star Valley formed the SLE almost 10 years ago to buy a 252-acre parcel from the Forest Service and bring a university to town. However, virtually all the money for the project has come from the MHA Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Foundation, which MHA created. The creation of the SLE gave backers tax advantages and insulated the two towns from any financial liability.
appointment methods
Each town appoints three representatives to the board from a list provided by the MHA Foundation.
Mayor Tom Morrissey and council member Jim Ferris have both objected to the restrictions on the council’s ability to choose candidates for appointment.
Jennifer Smith, whose term was up in December, had already removed herself from consideration as an SLE board candidate during the Dec. 12 council meeting after having been involved in a recall effort against four council members.
The SLE bylaws specify that she will remain on the board until the council approves a new appointment, which it can only do off a list from the MHA Foundation that has at least two names for each vacancy. Now, Richey and Sugarman are in the same position.
the root cause
The Jan. 15 vote was the culmination of weeks of document requests, questions and conferences with lawyers. By Dec. 31, the council had more than 1,600 pages of historical and financial records.
Ferris said those documents gave him the “causes” specified in the bylaws of the SLE for removing the three board members.
According to the legal definition of “for cause,” an official would have had to do something illegal or against the regulations to justify removal.
On Jan. 15, Ferris’ read a long, legalistic statement justifying the removals, saying, “If the SLE can do whatever it wishes on its property, it can cause adverse effects on the adjacent properties.”
The statement also accused the SLE board of functioning without any legal foundation, not reporting to the town council regularly or providing audits.
However, Councilor Smith said he couldn’t follow Ferris’ argument without a copy of the statement so he could read along.
Smith said he couldn’t figure out from the statement what Ferris felt the SLE board members had done wrong.
“You said members were illegitimately placed. I would like to understand the depth of the illegitimacy,” he said.
He asked if Ferris’ use of the term negligent “has specific (meanings) in legal terms.”
Smith said Ferris’ accusations that board members had violated sections of the Arizona Revised Statutes was just an opinion until discussed in a court of law. “(You’re) throwing out these large comments that seem to encompass everything seems to be a mistake,” said Smith.
Smith pointed out the town attorney, town council and town manager had all reviewed and approved the meetings in which “this entity was created and operated in the town hall up until 2016,” he said.
Smith argued the volunteer board members had no financial interest in the project and the claim was false and damaging.
At that point, the council voted to go into executive session.
executive session
Once they returned, Ferris moved to remove the three board members “for cause.”
Sterner supported the motion. “They are supposed to report back,” but they didn’t, she said.
The SLE has public meetings and until recently, included a Payson council member on its board. Payson Councilor Su Connell served on the SLE board until her death. The MHA Foundation nominated either Councilor Steve Smith or Jennifer Smith to fill that slot and the council chose Jennifer Smith.
Sterner said she remembered former mayor and MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans making a presentation that estimated it would take “18 to 20 years” to recruit a university and build a campus. Payson at one point had an exclusive agreement to negotiate with Arizona State University to build a campus, but the SLE has all but abandoned hope of striking a deal with ASU.
“Many residents say, ‘I’ll be dead before I see a college,’” Sterner said. “Why don’t you open (the SLE board nominations) up to the 15,000 people here?”
In response, Councilors Chris Higgins and Smith praised the volunteers for their time and dedication.
“That was a lot of time and energy and effort that has been put into that board to improve the town and make it better,” said Higgins.
Councilor Smith said the town should build upon what the SLE already has done. The council could work out any problems, like a lack of audits.
He then made a motion to replace Jennifer off of the list of names MHA Foundation had provided while leaving the other two board members.
His motion went down on a 6-1 vote.
Ferris’ motion to remove all three Payson-appointed board members then passed on a 4-3 vote. Smith, Higgins and Councilor Barbara Underwood voted against the removal.
Morrissey then paused the meeting and left the room to confer with the town’s contract attorney.
When he returned, he said the council would not vote on whether Payson should seek to dissolve the SLE.
The consequences of dissolving the SLE are unclear. Documents provided to the town by the MHA Foundation suggested that Payson could not dissolve the SLE unless Star Valley agreed. In that case, the land could end up in state ownership.
However, even if that happened, the Rim Country Educational Foundation would still have an exclusive, 99-year lease to develop the land.
