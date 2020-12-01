Thanksgiving week arrived with temperatures below freezing and snow on the Rim.
It added to the already heavy load of troubles Payson’s homeless shoulder finding food and a place to sleep.
To help, the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative recently opened for winter.
The warming station operates seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
Volunteers provide a warm dinner, showers and connections to resources for clients.
Donations from the community supply the food, non-food items and dollars to keep the lights on.
PHHVI needs both to continue providing services.
This week, Emily Brice, vice president and food director, put out a call for help.
The kitchen needs all kinds of soup stock and gift cards to local grocery stores.
PHHVI needs non-food items as well such as large and standard size trash bags, ziplock bags of all sizes, toilet paper and latex free gloves all sizes.
There are two drop off locations for these donations:
Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. Any day of the week after 3 p.m.
United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
For those who prefer to donate by check, PHHVI is a 501(c)(3) organization. Make checks out to PHHVI and mail to P.O. Box 2742, Payson, AZ 85547.
If interested in volunteering, call 928-474-3190.
