Ahh ... springtime! It’s that time of the year when flowers, trees and bushes burst into their array of brilliant colors; the days grow longer and the nights shorter; the Milky Way returns to the southeastern sky; and the fresh growth of grasses breaks through the earth, sporting the prettiest shade of lime green one will ever see.
And with the dawning of spring, our resident elk have once again taken to roaming the streets of our Rim Country towns and villages.
Here in Payson, it’s mostly the big bull elk that are seen ambling down the streets and eating their way through both residential neighborhoods and commercial properties.
The cow elk and their last-year calves have disappeared into the protection of the wooded areas bordering the town, as the ladies expect the birth of their new calves later this month or in June.
Although a single bull elk can sometimes be seen wandering around Payson, most bulls have now formed bachelor herds of between two and five members, but those numbers can vary from day to day. Each herd seems to have a dominant bull that calls the shots.
In late February through the middle of March of each year, with declining testosterone levels, the bull elk shed their antlers and immediately start growing fresh ones. Their velvet-covered new rack will become fully mature (weighing as much as 40 pounds) by the middle of August, when their velvet is shed in time for the mating (rut) season to follow in September and October.
The antler growth of the bull elk that we now see in town is about half-way complete, but is already very impressive — especially on the older bulls.
I have been following and photographing two of the older bulls since they each dropped their antlers. I refer to them as “Big Ben” and “Little Ben.” Big Ben shed his antlers on or about Feb. 22, with Little Ben dropping his about two weeks later. They have been a bachelor twosome ever since then. Big Ben is already a 5x5 (number of tines on each side), while Little Ben is a 4x4.
Photographing the elk, now in their beautiful copper-brown summer hides, can be fun, whether you use professional camera gear or your cellphone. Please remember, as you are taking pictures of the elk, that they are wild animals, weighing from 800 to 1,200 pounds.
Always give the elk their space, and make sure you have a safety plan in place, should the elk charge. Always have a tree or other structure between you and the bull or have your vehicle within a safe distance. And know that bulls can run much faster than you can, and a lot faster than me. It’s reported that people have been seriously injured by an elk’s sharp hooves, or trampled or gored to death. Better safe than sorry. No picture is worth your life.
The big bull elk should soon be seen at Green Valley Park on a more regular basis now that the park grass is greening up and the clover, a real treat for elk, is sprouting.
Enjoy these majestic creatures, but above all, be safe.
