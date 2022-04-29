There are certain times of the year that I look forward to with fishing. Crappies moving on to their spawning areas in the spring is one of those times. Fishing can be fast, and is always a lot of fun. Now is the time to head down to Green Valley Lakes (GVL) to give crappie fishing a try.
The GVL crappies are small by Roosevelt Lake standards, but a seven-inch fish that uses its flat slab against the water provides quite a fight on a fly rod. The other nice feature of fishing for crappies in the three town lakes is that the fish are easily accessible from shore.
While you can often catch crappies off of either dock in Lake 3 for most of the year, when they are in spawning mode as they are now, they might be only a few feet offshore. They will certainly take a mealworm under a small bobber, but this is a great time of year to target crappies with a fly rod.
If you are new to fly fishing, crappies make a great starter fish to practice your technique and then apply those same strategies in a little more complicated setting for trout in a small Rim Country stream or on one of the Rim lakes.
Since the crappies are near to shore, a roll cast of 20 feet or less will put you right in the center of the action. They will often stage for the spawn just past the drop-off. While some will remain out there, many move into the shallower water much closer to shore to spawn and will quickly grab a fly.
A small fly in the #12-18 size range in brown, black, gray, or green works well for me. Sometimes an unweighted fly that is slowly stripped over a shallow area will produce well. Often a small bead-headed fly suspended a couple feet under an indicator at the drop-off is quite effective.
I like to cast and let my fly sink to the desired depth before giving it a slight movement, followed by a pause of a few seconds. I repeat that action as I bring the fly through the area that I am fishing. Often, the fish will take the fly just after the pause, so be ready to set the hook then.
When the fly is first cast, as well as when it settles again after the movement, the fly fisher gives the fly as part of the retrieve. It behaves similarly to what the fish see the real bugs do in the lake.
Often the aquatic insects will swim toward the surface, and then seem to run out of energy in the long swim up from the bottom, or after they have trouble breaking through the water surface. At that point, they will stop swimming and rest for a few seconds as they sink down, only to try again a few seconds later. The easiest time for a fish to grab the bug is while it is resting and drifting back down. Imitate what the real bugs are doing to increase your success with your fly.
Try to find the zone that you are most successful in connecting with fish. Frequently, it is right at that drop-off zone. A fly rod has a couple of advantages to it that some folks don’t realize in situations like this.
I can make a rather long cast with my fly rod that intersects the drop-off at an angle and then mend my fly line out along the drop-off so that it follows the contour for 20 or 30 feet with one cast. That way, I can work my fly in the zone that I think I have the greatest likelihood of a bite for the bulk of the cast.
Another way that I use my fly rod to gauge where to cast is that instead of reeling in my line after I catch a fish, I strip in the line, so that when I release the fish and am ready to make another cast with the loose line I stripped in, I know exactly how far out from shore that I caught my last fish.
The near-shore action for crappies wanes after a few weeks, but the bluegills follow soon after, and are vulnerable to the same techniques. The bass that also move in after the crappies are susceptible to flies and can be quite a handful on a fly rod. There is even one more trout stocking scheduled for GVL this May until the water cools again in the fall for trout stockings to resume. So have some fun with a fly rod at Green Valley Lake.
