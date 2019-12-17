The battle over using sprinklers to save homes and businesses from fires fell squarely at the feet of the Payson Town Council during its Dec. 12 meeting.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub asked the council to require sprinklers in any new building 4,800 square feet or larger.
“This represents a philosophical change,” said Staub.
He said the requirement would cost homebuilders, but would save many homes while protecting firefighters and the town’s bottom line.
Staub’s request bumps up against laws the Arizona Legislature passed in 2012. Development interests in that year convinced the Arizona Legislature to bar towns from requiring sprinklers on all construction.
However, Staub said Scottsdale had showed that sprinklers save money and lives.
Starting in 1978, Scottsdale required every new building to include a sprinkler system attached to a smoke-detection system. When a certain amount of smoke reaches the detector, the water goes off.
“Their statistics (on losses from fires) are below any municipality across the nation,” he said.
Those statistics include health care-costs, firemen’s lives and property damage.
Staub showed two videos on how intensely homes burn when full of modern furnishing with lots of plastic compared to older homes with furnishings that had far more natural fibers.
The audience and the council sat silently while the 2.5-minute video showed a house fire reaching the “flashover” point in the time it took the video to run.
“Flashover is when all the items in the room heat up to their ignition temperature or everything in the room ignites almost simultaneously,” said Staub.
The video showed a wall of fire rolling throughout the room and flicking up the doorway.
Thick black smoke billowed out of windows and doors.
“Not even a firefighter in full gear can handle that,” he said.
Then Staub pointed out that the smoke’s a toxic soup of burned petroleum has its own problems.
“Synthetic material is just oil. That’s great fuel for a fire,” he said.
The gases in that toxic smoke have caused cancer rates amongst firefighters to spike. That’s one reason the firefighters retirement system — the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) — is in dire financial straits. Disability and early retirements have contributed to a system underfunded so great that Payson now must put an amount equal to about two-thirds of a firefighter’s salary into the fund.
“You guys mentioned PSPRS. The cancer in the fire community is rampant,” said Staub. “If you want to protect your firefighters, don’t put them in burning buildings.”
In fact, health insurance companies have raised premiums because of a spike in cancer cases among firefighters. Both Staub and Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner discussed this during the failed talks about a merger between their departments earlier this year.
Then Staub also stressed the economic benefits sprinklers, especially on commercial buildings.
“In the 1980s, the commercial base of Scottsdale was nothing compared to what it is now,” said Staub.
Because all Scottsdale commercial buildings have sprinklers, fires cause less damage than any other city in the nation. Scottsdale businesses have saved lots of money both for insurance and for rebuilding costs, said Staub.
Rim Country does not have enough firefighters available from Pine to Tonto Basin to fight a fire in a large building, said Staub.
“There’s 18 folks on duty every day,” said Staub. Industry standards call for at least 43 firefighters to safely fight something like a fire in a school or industrial building. “this community cannot afford 38 firefighters a day.”
He can get that many firefighters by calling in his Valley and statewide resources — but that takes 90 minutes.
But as the video showed, the fire can hit the flashpoint in three minutes — perhaps before even the first crews can arrive.
This alarms Staub.
“I have an obligation to protect this community,” said Staub.
He asked the council to approve sprinklers in new buildings with more than 4,800 square feet when it votes on the item on Jan. 9.
Councilor Jim Ferris wondered about water causing property damage.
Staub said, “you can take Aunt Martha’s picture and restore it from water. With fire, it’s completely destroyed.”
Ferris said he wasn’t sure the cost of sprinklers was worth it. Staub replied the reduction in insurance premiums could over time pay for the cost of the system. Even if you don’t take into account the damage it would prevent.
Steve Smith asked if “we as a council ... could have a more aggressive legislation response to these high-risk rural communities?”
That’s when the council discovered the Legislature has tied their hands.
Acting Town Attorney Justin Pierce explained that the Legislature had passed a law restricting a town from requiring blanket sprinkler installation.
Smith suggested the council could fight to overturn that legislation.
“The construction industry lobbied hard for that legislation,” said Pierce. “That would be an uphill battle.”
