Westbound State Route 260 was briefly blocked Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle rolled just outside a gas station.
The driver of an SUV was reportedly turning to enter the Chevron gas station, at 706 E. State Route 260, around 1:30 p.m., but failed to yield to a westbound Ford Mustang.
When the Mustang and SUV hit, the SUV flipped onto its roof, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
Officers cited the driver of the SUV.
Both drivers had what appeared to be minor injuries, Tischer said.
The Payson Fire Department reported paramedics transported both drivers to Banner Payson Medical Center.
