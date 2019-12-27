So, here’s what normal looks like.
As winter gathers, the Salt River Project has turned off the spigot on the C.C. Cragin water pipeline, dramatically reducing the flow of water in the East Verde.
But get this: The reservoir is still 70 percent full — with a blessedly “normal” winter forecast.
And that’s why Payson can brag on having maybe the best, long-term water supply in the state. The town uses 1,800 acre-feet annually — but will now start receiving some 3,000 acre-feet annually from its C.C. Cragin pipeline.
Several years ago, a string of drought years drained the reservoir. The 15,000 acre-foot lake had so little water that SRP never even turned on the pumps three years ago. The East Verde River virtually dried up — and folks worried whether Payson had just spent $50 million building a pipeline to an unreliable reservoir.
Flash forward a couple of years and those fears have receded.
During the nine months it could pump this year, SRP drew 7,400 acre-feet of water from the reservoir, according to Jeffrey Lane, SRP’s spokesman. SRP shuts down the pumps in the winter when snow makes it hard to operate the system.
Up to 3,000 acre-feet went to Payson, which drew water for the first time after 20 years of planning and construction. The town shuttled a lot of that water to homeowners in town, but also injected some into its interconnected network of groundwater wells.
The rest of the water flowed down the East Verde River all the way to the Verde and ended up supplying the water needs of SRP customers in Phoenix. Payson pays its share of getting the water from the reservoir to Washington Park in an SRP pipeline system. After that, Payson’s water and SRP’s water part ways.
“It’s been a very productive year for the Cragin watershed,” said Lane. “Nearly 31 inches of rain and snow have fallen at the reservoir in 2019. Most of the precipitation occurred before mid-March, but this November was one of the wettest on record so we’re off to another great start.”
Lane said that even with near-normal rain and snowfall this winter, the reservoir will likely fill up and send water over the spillway into Clear Creek and on down to the Little Colorado River, which then flows into the Grand Canyon. The C.C. Cragin pipeline offers one of the few examples in the state in which a pumping system moves water from one watershed to another, which is fortunate for Payson.
The transfer of that 3,000 acre-feet of water annually gives Payson a big edge when it comes to future growth — in a state increasingly beset by present and projected water shortages.
Of course, the watershed remains threatened by the prospect of high-intensity crown fires on the 64,000-acre watershed. A soil-searing crown fire could dramatically increase erosion, filling the deep, narrow reservoir with mud. Payson, SRP and the Forest Service are attempting to jump-start thinning efforts. However, the Forest Service has had a hard time attracting bidders for fuel reduction projects on the remote watershed mostly because of transportation costs and the lack of a market for the small trees and biomass that pose the biggest problem.
So wildfire remains the chief threat now to Payson’s water future.
Statewide, rural areas face much greater threats to their water supply.
Years of intermittent drought have drained Lake Powell and Lake Mead on the Colorado River, prompting the seven states that rely on them to come up with a drought management plan to ration water as early as this year. Moreover, a growing number of rural areas without groundwater management plans may run out of water altogether as water tables drop in the face of extensive pumping — mostly by industrial scale farming operations.
Shallow wells are already going dry in areas like Willcox in southeast Arizona and Kingman in western Arizona. Corporate farms can afford to dig wells 2,000 or 3,000 feet deep, but not homeowners, ranchers and others. State law allows well owners to pump all the water they want, regardless of the impact on other property owners. Maricopa and Pima counties were required to adopt groundwater management laws to receive water from the Colorado River, but most rural areas remain unregulated. State lawmakers have refused to even hear bills that would require groundwater management statewide. However, lawmakers have also denied counties the power to impose their own regulations, like a restriction on developments that can’t show they have a long-term supply or a total per-acre cap on groundwater pumping.
Studies suggest that groundwater pumping has also decreased the surface flow of Arizona’s rivers and streams by about 50 percent in the past century, according to Laura Condon, assistant professor of hydrology at the University of Arizona. Several important streams have dried up altogether and many springs have gone dry. That was happening in Payson when pumping dropped the water table by 100 to 200 feet, drying up surface streams and springs. The town stabilized water levels with a tough water conservation ordinance and the C.C. Cragin water will likely cause the water table to rise, perhaps restoring springs and stream flows.
One prime example of the link between groundwater pumping and surface water is the San Pedro River, a critical migratory flyway for birds moving from the tropics to summer ranges all across North America. Such riparian areas remain critical to some 90 percent of Arizona’s wildlife species, but groundwater pumping to feed farms and population growth in the area has decreased flows in the river by 70 percent since 1940, according to studies.
Closer to home, the Verde River provides about 40 percent of the surface water SRP delivers to the Valley, but flows have declined significantly with the development of Prescott, Sedona, Camp Verde, Cottonwood and other areas.
All of that makes Payson’s safe, long-term water supply even more essential. As the most recent figures show, even one year of normal rainfall can guarantee two or more years of full deliveries from one of the most productive reservoirs in the state.
So turn on the tap and take a long drink of Payson’s future, now that the pipeline water has arrived.
Contact paleshire@payson.com
