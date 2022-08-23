The Town of Star Valley continues its efforts to improve the much-neglected private water system it bought years ago.
It has improved several existing wells, brought new wells into the system and upgraded delivery as funds became available.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 7:47 am
Most recently, it replaced water lines under Highway 260, making the lines all the same size.
Now it is considering using Community Block Development Grant money to replace its Milky Way Water Line. This involves putting in 552 linear feet of eight-inch diameter water line pipe; installing four, eight-inch gate valves each with a valve box/cover, appropriate connections between the new eight-inch line and the existing six-inch line; plus removing and replacing asphalt pavement.
The town’s contract engineer, Rick Engineering, estimated the cost of the project would be $110,000. Three bids were received from Accelerated Construction, Phoenix; Standard Construction, Avondale; and Sellers & Sons, Inc., Avondale. Accelerated Construction submitted the low bid, $93,978. The bid from Standard Construction was $165,684; and Sellers & Sons, Inc., bid the job at $244,563. The winning bidder — apparently Accelerated Construction from the documents provided by the town — has 45 days to complete the project.
In addition to making the award for the Milky Way Water Line Replacement Project, the Star Valley Town Council heard from Dean Shaffer, its water operator.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
