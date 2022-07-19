Star Valley is a small town, and a young one too, with its incorporation only in 2005 (Payson incorporated in 1973). Young it may be, but it has a packed ballot for its Aug. 2 primary election. There are eight people seeking election to the Star Valley Town Council.
There are six open council seats up for grabs — mayor for a two-year term; one two-year term for council; and four four-year council seats.
Sitting mayor Bobby Davis is seeking reelection and is unopposed.
There are five incumbents running. George Binney is seeking the two-year term. Sitting councilors running for the four-year terms are Ray Armington, Dennis Dueker, Andy McKinney, and Sharon Rappaport.
The challengers for the four-year terms are Donna Dooley, Donna Fox and Matt Highstreet. However, Dooley has since dropped out of the race, according Star Valley town staff.
Dueker must run after his appointment to fill Davis’ seat, which was left vacant when Davis was selected to serve as mayor.
Binney is running unopposed to fill the one two-year term.
The Roundup sent the candidates a series of questions, and responses received Thursday are included here. Those unable to answer until later are planned for the Friday, July 22 edition.
The questions
• How long have you been in Star Valley?
• Incumbents, how long have you served on the council?
• Why are you seeking a seat in this election and what strengths do you feel you will bring to the town’s government?
• Is there anything you would like to see happen in Star Valley in the next two years?
• Are there changes you would like to see?
Incumbent Ray Armington
• I have lived in Star Valley since 2008, and lived in Gila County since 2002.
• I am an incumbent seeking reelection; this will be my second full term.
• I pride myself on being approachable. I enjoy helping and being involved in town matters. I feel I bring an unbiased opinion and level head to the council.
• I will continue to fight with ADOT on slowing down Highway 260 traffic.
• We have a good council in town and I think nothing needs to change.
Incumbent Andy McKinney
• I am currently the vice mayor and have served eight years on council.
• I consider my strengths to be: sense of continuity and stability in these troubled times. It takes a while to understand how local government works, what is possible, what is not and what things are important to the people that a candidate might not have considered. I have moved beyond that learning curve.
• Star Valley is famous across the state as the town with no potholes. It isn’t that we never get potholes, but when we do, we fix them immediately. The national government has arranged for 9% inflation for the country. That impacts everything that the Town of Star Valley does. Asphalt costs more for our road projects. Our few employees, very dedicated and hard-working employees, have seen their paychecks eroded by inflation, like everyone else. That needs to be fixed. All our projects will cost more than in the past and more than we anticipated. We need wise heads on the council to pinch that dollar until the eagle screams. I am that guy. Star Valley is one of the few, perhaps the only, municipality in Arizona with a clear, positive tally sheet. Nearly all other towns and cities have spent themselves into a corner. Not us. Not on my watch.
• Star Valley has experienced a long series of shocks with a new mayor, a new council member, and a new financial officer, all in a period of a few months. We will need a period of calm to adjust to the new realities.
This is not the time to institute new taxes and fees, but a time to think carefully about the projects that the town accomplishes. We have a water project in hand currently, a road improvement project getting started, and a lighting project in the wings. As other ideas come up, we need to be extra cautious. We do not want to bite off more than we can chew and leave the taxpaying citizens of Star Valley holding the bag.
Steady progress and sound financial underpinnings for the Town of Star Valley are the correct paths forward. Excessive spending and new taxes are the paths to ruin.
Please remember that the highway of life is paved not so much with good intentions as with flat squirrels.
Incumbent Sharon Rappaport
• I have lived in Star Valley for almost 20 years.
• I have served on the council for the past four years.
• As most of the town residents know, I was involved with the formation and incorporation of the Town of Star Valley.
• I have helped establish many improvements to our infrastructure, and continue to make improvements to the needs of the town.
• I am asking to be reelected so I may continue to serve the people and continue to improve the quality of life in our community and ensure its residents have a voice that listens to their concerns.
Challengers
Matt Highstreet has lived in the Town of Star Valley for over 35 years, long before Star Valley incorporated into a municipality.
• I’ve sat on a number of elected boards over the years, including the Board of Directors for the Hellsgate Fire District. That experience has been valuable and I believe can be advantageous to the town if elected.
• As for why I am running — government, regardless of size, needs representatives that are of the working class age and who live and work in the community. As for myself, I am happily married with two children, live in Star Valley, and work as an Engineer/Paramedic for the Town of Queen Creek.
• My goal while being a seated council member for Star Valley is to responsibly manage our growth and improve our infrastructure (roads, water systems, etc.) and where possible, meet the growing needs of all community members especially those who are raising families and working hard for a living.
• As for any immediate changes that I would like to see, I currently don’t have any, but I am very interested in hearing what the community has to say. Anyone is free to email me at dsfd226@yahoo.com (subject: TOSV).
