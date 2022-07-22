There are eight people seeking election to the Star Valley Town Council. There are six open seats — mayor for a two-year term; one two-year term council seat; and four four-year term council seats.
Sitting mayor Bobby Davis is seeking reelection and is unopposed.
There are five incumbents running: George Binney, Ray Armington, Dennis Dueker, Andy McKinney and Sharon Rappaport.
The challengers for four-year terms are: Donna Dooley, Donna Fox and Matt Highstreet. However, Dooley has since dropped out of the race.
Binney is running unopposed to fill the one two-year term, vacated when Davis was appointed mayor.
The Tuesday, July 19 edition of the Roundup, profiled incumbents Ray Armington, Andy McKinney and Sharon Rappaport, along with challenger Matt Highstreet.
This edition features profiles of incumbents Mayor Bobby Davis and Councilors George Binney and Dennis Dueker and challenger Donna Fox.
Bobby Davis
People often ask me, “What is it like to be mayor?” I am still learning, but since my appointment by council, I do know it is a great honor to have the chance to serve my community. It is also a great honor to follow in the steps of past mayors like Ronnie McDaniel. We miss him dearly.
I served on the town council for six years before my appointment as mayor, and now I am running for mayor, and while I am running unopposed, I ask for your support. Some think being mayor is not much more than attending ribbon cuttings and special events. But it is much more than that. As mayor, I work with council and staff to provide services to the community of Star Valley.
We hope to build a legacy that began with our very first council to ensure a reliable water supply to a town that was incorporated because of water concerns, a legacy that includes the Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Park, a community garden, maintained roads, and a town that remains fiscally strong because of sound, conservative leadership.
My wife Nina and I have lived in Star Valley for 18 years. We proudly call Star Valley home, and now I have the opportunity to give back to my community, not only with my past service on council, but as your mayor. While the town is very proud of our past accomplishments, we still have work to do. We continue water projects that replace aging water lines, create new water sources and storage to ensure water for generations to come. We often fund our water projects with community development grant money that helps keep water rates low for users. Our water projects not only secure a reliable water source today but also look to provide for future water needs.
Roads can be an expensive challenge for any town or city, so we work hard to maintain our roads and plan future road projects. We have new projects that we are working on that include a nearly $300,000 project to replace an undersized water pipe under Highway 260. Council recently approved $50,000 to put asphalt aprons around our mailboxes.
We continue to improve our community park by upgrading playground equipment for our children and creating a new water feature that Councilor Binney is working on. I am a mayor, citizen and your neighbor.
So what is it like being mayor? I can only answer that question with some of the things I have learned so far. It is being a partner with council, staff and the citizens of this community. I am just part of what is working to make a better community. I am only part of what past councils have accomplished and part of what we hope to do in the future. I will work hard to provide leadership and use the resources we have from each of our council members and staff. So maybe being mayor, is much more than kissing babies and ribbon cuttings. It is a chance to be part of the legacy of the Town of Star Valley.
George Binney
George Binney has lived in Star Valley since 1992 and served three, four-year terms on its town council. He is seeking the one, two-year term that is up for election Aug. 2 and is running unopposed.
“I’m not a politician and I don’t like running. But I run to keep it honest,” he said. He added that since he’s getting older, he opted for the one two-year term on the ballot.
As for the strength he brings to the council, Binney said, “It’s amazing that some members don’t read the material to be ready for the meeting. I read it all, I do my research. I try to do what the people want.”
For about seven years, Binney has wanted to see the town put a water feature for little children in the community park. He said he is still pushing for it and will continue to do so.
“We have money to put back into the town. One of the projects I’d like to see is bringing beavers into the area. We could work with Game and Fish. They would help increase our groundwater and naturally create firebreaks around the town,” Binney said.
He said with the money the town has, it should do what needs to be done.
Dennis Dueker
Dueker has made his home in Star Valley for 11 years and has served on the Town Council for three months. “I took Bobby Davis’ council seat when he moved to mayor,” he explained.
I have a background in working through complicated problems and finding common sense solutions. My first career was 30 years with General Motors at their Proving Grounds in Mesa, where my ideas saved the corporation millions of dollars. I worked for Orange County Parks as law enforcement. At one time, I was overseeing 100,000 acres of OC Parks’ beaches, parks and wilderness working with the EPA, OC Fire and Police, and the California Coastal Commission.
I now run the Payson Airport working with FAA and ADOT.
My wife Kathy and I also run the Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Star Valley. So, I also know what it is like to start and run a business. Because of my varied work experience, I believe that I am an asset to the Star Valley Town Council.
After talking with people that live in Star Valley, I hear three concerns over and over. Stop the semi-truck engine braking noise; put in some kind of crosswalk across the 260 highway; and slow traffic down. I believe we can do all three things if we open dialog with ADOT and present new ideas that the Town working with ADOT can implement. Complicated problems and common sense solutions.
My pet project would be working with ADOT on the 260 issues that I mentioned above. Semi-truck braking noise, crosswalks, and speeding through town. I believe that a life well lived starts with helping others. That is what I would like to do for the next four years for the people who call Star Valley home.
Donna Fox
I came to Star Valley during the COVID-19 quarantine two years ago and finally found a residence last summer.
I am seeking a Star Valley Town Council seat because it took over one year and three attempts to open a small business in Star Valley. Rim Country CoWorking is a shared office space where people wanting to work outside of their home can come and work up to 24 hours a day. I feel towns should be business friendly and create revenue from actual businesses, jobs and events versus taxation revenues from measures like Home Rule and food taxes.
The strengths I bring are being fair, honest, and objective and, most importantly, the tenacity of staying the course and seeing things through no matter the difficulty. These traits were developed over 35+ years of work in aviation maintenance and modifications.
I would like to see approved ADOT traffic flow remedies concerning Highway 260 through our congested and residential areas.
I have noticed the town manager presents issues and resolutions before the Town Council for a vote with only one estimate. I would like to require the town manager to solicit and include more input from the general public and industry before presenting to the Town Council for a vote.
