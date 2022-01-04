Star Valley’s mayor is facing domestic violence charges after an incident occurred with a roommate at his home late last month.
Gary Coon, 79, reportedly struck a woman staying at his home on Dec. 18. The Payson Police Department arrested him on a charge of assault/domestic violence.
Coon told officers the woman had been staying with him for several months, staying in her own room at his Star Valley home. He gave her a key to the home so she could come and go as she pleased, wrote officer P. Evans.
Coon said he put his arm up to stop the woman from entering the home on Dec. 18 and “made contact” with the woman in the head or chest.
“The hand and arm motion he displayed to me seemed like a straight forward stiff arm maneuver,” Evans wrote.
The woman said Coon hit her in her left ear with an open hand. She complained of ringing in her ear.
Officers and paramedics noted the woman had redness and swelling to her left earlobe, according to court documents.
On Dec. 29, Coon pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Payson Magistrate Court.
Coon has been ordered to have no contact with the woman.
The Star Valley Town Council is scheduled to discuss Coon’s arrest at the council meeting tonight. Councilor Sharon Rappaport requested the item be put on the agenda.
The Roundup reached out to Rappaport, Coon and Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!