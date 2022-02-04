After being arrested for assault and then DUI, Star Valley’s mayor has resigned.
Gary Coon has been the longest serving member of the Star Valley Town Council. After serving years as a councilor, he was chosen to be vice mayor in 2018.
The council named him mayor in March 2019 after the death of then Mayor Ronnie McDaniel.
“You should take over the job,” Councilor George Binney told Coon at the time. “Ronnie voted for you to be vice mayor. He believed in you.”
Coon’s term as mayor expired in 2020. He then ran for office and won the uncontested race.
Coon and his wife, Norene, moved to Star Valley in 1997 after he retired from a 37-year career with General Motors along with a tool and die consulting business in Michigan.
“Soon after moving here, I realized Star Valley was about to face many difficult decisions after incorporating. Always enjoying a challenge, I became obsessed with water issues, joined the water coalition and in 2008 was elected to town council,” he said.
“I do my homework before a meeting. My philosophy is if I can’t prove it, don’t say it,” Coon said.
Things began to unravel for Coon in late December when he got into a dispute with a woman staying at his home. Coon allegedly hit the woman in the ear. The Payson Police Department arrested him for assault/domestic violence.
Subsequently, a majority of the council asked Coon to resign. He refused, saying he would only resign if convicted. He maintained his innocence.
Then in late January, Coon was arrested for a second time, this time for DUI.
Coon put in his resignation Jan. 31. He did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Vice Mayor Andy McKinney led the meeting and will continue to do so until the council picks a new mayor. That could occur at the next meeting on Feb. 15. The council can pick another council member to serve or pick a member of the community.
If the council does not pick a replacement, a special election will be held Aug. 2 in line with the other elections. It will not cost the town any additional funds, said Town Manager Tim Grier.
Councilor Sharon Rappaport said she wouldn’t mind waiting until August and letting the voters pick a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!