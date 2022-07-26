Recently the Star Valley Town Council, along with Tim Grier, town manager and attorney, showed off improvements to the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park.
The improvements include a shade structure for the pickleball court and additional trees.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 11:13 am
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation awarded the town $14,434 Aug. 25, 2021 in response to its 12% funding grant application. A quote from their 2021 12% Funding Awardee Letter — “Of the significant number of requests for funds this year, the Nation found your request to be one of the most deserving.”
Along with Town of Star Valley leverage money, two shade structures were purchased and installed at the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park pickleball court.
“The Town of Star Valley truly appreciates Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation’s ongoing commitment to building relationships with neighboring communities and investing in important programs that benefit the general public,” said Grier.
The town added trees to the park after the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded it $3,088 June 21, 2021.
The aim of the tree planting project is to expand and foster the natural tree canopy, while creating shade and visual beauty for present as well as future community needs.
Along with Town of Star Valley leverage money, six weeping willow trees and four Navajo globe willow trees were purchased, planted and irrigated at the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park. The tree planting project is a success, thanks to the support from the Gila County Board of Supervisors, Grier said.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
