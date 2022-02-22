Star Valley is starting up its next big water system improvement project.
Last week, the council approved spending $209,000 to replace an aging, undersized water line that runs under State Route 260.
This will provide a more reliable connection between the wells north and south of Highway 260.
This is not the first time the council has discussed the project. Back in October 2021, Town Manager Tim Grier said it would cost around $125,000 to complete the work. At the time, the council was working another water project — using Community Development Block Grant money to replace 500 linear feet of older undersized water pipes that ran from Highway 260 to Milky Way — and did not discuss moving forward with it.
Now, a year later, the cost is up $84,000.
But the council noted if they wait any longer, the cost will just go up.
Councilor George Binney said he supports the work since the town has the money to spend and with inflation, things are only going to get more expensive.
Mayor Bobby Davis agreed, saying this is another way to secure the water system can continue to provide safe, reliable water to customers.
Back in October 2021, Grier said the line running under the highway was “the Achilles’ heel of the water system, according to Water Operator Dean Shaffer.”
When Brooke Utilities owned the system, the six-inch line under the highway broke at some point and Brooke used a four-inch line as a sleeve to replace it.
The town will replace it with an eight-inch line.
The project requires boring underneath the highway, but is not expected to cause traffic interruptions.
The town purchased the water system from Brooke Utilities in May 2005.
Two key improvements have been a back-up water supply between the Town of Star Valley and the Town of Payson, and pressure reducing valves that allowed looping different pressure zones of the system.
There were also a number of new wells brought on in the past nine years.
Additionally, aging pipelines and undersized pipelines were replaced, as well as expanding some service lines. Costs have been covered by CDBG funds and money from the town’s general fund.
Councilor Sharon Rappaport asked if they were nearing the end of water improvements.
Binney laughed and said, “no.”
Grier said there will always be ongoing maintenance, but the system is at a place where it could run for the next 20-30 years with no major projects. However, he said they are looking at expanding fire protection.
