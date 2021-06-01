Payson and Hellsgate fire departments rushed to the Starbucks store off of Highway 260 at 7:38 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, to put out a fire. When firefighters arrived, staff and customers had evacuated to the parking lot where Payson police officers kept them safe until firefighters gave the all clear.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub could only report the fire was “electrical in nature” and that firefighters turned the store back to the manager after clearing up the situation.
Operations quickly resumed to normal said staff the next day.
This incident is one of three structural fires local fire departments have responded to in less than a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!