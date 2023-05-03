If you have a short-term rental in town, changes are coming.
The Payson Town Council passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals April 12.
“Short-term rentals have a significant and positive impact on Payson as a tourism destination and we want to continue to welcome visitors to Payson,” said Julie Leonard from the tourism department. “This ordinance will help balance the needs of our residents who live in the same neighborhoods. With limited numbers of hotel rooms in Payson, our visitors rely heavily on vacation rentals during their stays. Short-term rentals are recognized as an industry in Payson. These regulations will allow staff to gain compliance in a balanced way and maintain the quality of life in neighborhoods. It is our hope to keep the public informed on the rapid market and technological changes for the future.”
A short-term rental or STR, sometimes referred to as a “vacation rental,” is a residential property available for rent for guest lodging for less than 30 days. The ordinance requires a license with an annual fee, payment of hotel occupancy taxes, property owner consent, and a 24/7 local contact.
The new requirements take effect July 1. The Town is building an automated application process and registry.
STR owners are encouraged to visit www.paysonaz.gov beginning in May to learn more about how to register their rental before the new law takes effect.
What are the town’s goals related to this process?
• Preserve residential character and quality of neighborhoods.
• Ensure the health and safety of neighbors, guests and residents.
• Support tourism.
• Preserve residential housing supply.
• Collect Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) from legal STRs.
• Minimize impact on Town resources and recover costs for code enforcement and other town services.
• Ensure compliance to allow the town to preserve the residential quality of neighborhoods, balance the needs and rights of property owners and neighborhoods and ensure the health and safety of guests and residents.
