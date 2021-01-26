While several highways remain closed due to a winter storm in Arizona’s high country, State Route 260 has reopened between Heber and Star Valley and State Route 89A has reopened between Jerome and Clarkdale, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Though these stretches of highway have reopened, motorists should remain cautious about traveling in the high country.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. ADOT continues to encourage drivers to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed and snowplows can finish plowing the roads. As temperatures drop overnight, roads will become icy and travel may be challenging.
Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
The following highways remain closed due to extreme winter conditions:
- US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
- State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow
- State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17
- State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
- State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
