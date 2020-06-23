State Route 87 has reopened in both directions between Payson and the Valley after an extended closure prompted by the Bush Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
One northbound lane of SR 87 remains closed between mileposts 223 and 236, near the junction with State Route 188, for use by firefighters and for repairs. Please budget extra time and drive with patience.
SR 188 also has reopened, as has State Route 88 between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake. The long-term closure of SR 88 from east of Tortilla Flat to Apache Lake remains in effect.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
