State Route 188 and the Beeline Highway will re-open to travel Tuesday after officials closed them a week ago so crews could safely fight the Bush Fire.
Starting at noon June 23, State Route 188, between State Route 87 south of Payson and State Route 88 at Roosevelt Dam, will open to traffic in both directions, according to Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
State Route 87 will also be open in both directions, however northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane, he said.
State Route 88 access to Apache Lake will also open in both directions, however forest closures in the area will remain.
Also in Monday's release, Shepherd said all the “Set” notifications for communities within Gila County have been lifted and are in the “Ready” state of the Ready, Set, Go model.
