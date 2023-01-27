Truth be told – I hate birthdays.
Too much attention.
Too much stuff you don’t need.
Too many years to keep counting.
Besides – someone’s sure to launch into an off-key rendition of “happy birthday” and all you can do is sit there and feel another year older.
So, I figured I’d get out of town to find some place proud of being on “The Road to Nowhere” to keep a low profile.
And this brings us to Greer – the land time forgot, sitting in the middle of the White Mountains at 8,500 feet – the last place the fashionable crowd would look to find you in the depths of winter.
It feels ages away from modern life with locally owned restaurants and lodges. There’s not a fast-food joint, hotel chain or supermarket in sight.
Log cabins with corrals dot the picturesque valley. Numerous creeks flow through it, including the headwaters of the Little Colorado.
I used Greer as a birthday base of operations since Greer sits between Payson and Silver City, New Mexico. My buddies Trudy and Tim Balcom live there – and it’s only a half hour away from Sunrise Ski Resort on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
I splurged on a weekend getaway as my birthday fell on a Saturday. Moreover, I wanted to help a friend rekindle his love of skiing.
I’d visited Greer once a decade ago, but spent the whole time wrangling kids, feeding kids, and entertaining kids. This time, five other adults joined me and my hubby Pete. We made reservations to eat at Molly Butler’s Lodge restaurant on my birthday. We rented a lovely log cabin with five bedrooms on a quaint, snow-covered road. The population was tallied at 58 in the 2020 census – but most of the cabins are second homes or vacation rentals – so the population swells in the summer. Obviously, someone loved the cabin we rented, with all its personal touches, pine walls, pine furniture and a saddle hanging from the pine rafter in the living room.
Although fun, I blame the entire trip on Bob Hershberger, 86, who gave up skiing last year after two days of sleet, ice, and bombastic snowboarders disgusted him. He was so upset he gave away his helmet – after 70 years on skis. His skis are the uber long straight-edged skies. He’s proud of how many he’s broken. The newer shaped skis don’t break as easy because they’re so much shorter.
Hershberger has been coming to Greer for years, mostly during his long career as the University of Arizona’s Dean of Architecture. He’s eaten often at Molly Butler’s.
So have Trudy and Tim. They work seasonally for the forest service – and live in a refurbished shack in New Mexico – with their horses out back. They used to live in a refurbished shack in Greer and knew all the locals.
The guest list also included Bob’s wife, Sandy – a playwright – and Angie Abel, the Payson Ranger District’s recreation manager — who for a time was stationed around Greer.
I had planned to ski on my birthday — but Bob talked me into a full-fledged weekend trip.
Turned out it was way more than a quick weekend trip. It was more like time travel. Greer feels like it’s from another century — including Molly Butler’s restaurant, the go-to place for a party in Greer.
Born in Utah in the 1870s, Molly Butler and her family moved to Greer in the late 1880s.
“Life in the Valley molded Aunt Molly into the stuff of which stories are written — hardy, independent and self-reliant, with an abounding faith in herself and an impeccable enthusiasm for life that oozed, inconspicuously, into the spirit of others,” wrote her granddaughter Wink Crigler in 2003 to put on the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant opened in 1910 and is now the oldest continually operated lodge in the state. Arizona wasn’t even a state when the Molly Butler Lodge opened for business.
Originally known as Lee Valley, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers settled in the area in 1879. When they established the post office — they opted for a shorter name — Greer, after Americas Vespucius Greer — a town planner who’d just settled in.
The townsite sits alongside the since abandoned Apache Railway, which once linked Holbrook, Pinetop, and the sawmill at McNary. Logging operations started in 1918. The line became the White Mountain Scenic Railroad, which ceased operations in 1976.
The Wallow Fire nearly swallowed up the community in 2011, after a couple of campers failed to completely douse their fire. The Wallow burned more than 522,000 acres, consumed 72 buildings, and injured 15 firefighters. The dead snags it left bristle on the hillsides overlooking Greer. But the largest wildfire in state history spared this little high-country paradise.
Greer gets averages of more than seven feet of snow annually — with winter nighttime lows often below zero and daytime highs in the 40s.
Molly’s pioneer spirit remains in her restaurant. A classic steakhouse that serves prime rib for dinner and massive burgers for lunch, it’s an event to go to Molly Butler Lodge.
When our party of nine arrived for dinner, we noticed a dozen cheerful looking young men sitting around the table next to us — all wearing black t-shirts declaring: “Genesis: Empowering People.” We figured it was a youth group – turns out they were on a company retreat for a solar company.
I looked forward to a quiet dinner, way down the Road to Nowhere.
But my husband ratted me out.
As the dinner concluded, the server — Nancy — appeared with a slice of ice cream cake with a candle.
Suddenly, everyone was singing.
The 12 young men jumped to their feet and chimed in. The rafters rattled.
I blushed. Shrank. Recoiled.
But then something odd happened.
I realized I was amid a life experience — and life, as it turns out, is short. So, if you can ski at 86, go for it — and if 12 young strangers sing you happy birthday, then chant your name and laugh — best wallow in the moment. Or maybe I’ve gotten old enough to seize the moment and not worry so much about what anyone else thinks.
So I stood up and took a bow.
Everyone laughed. I felt perfectly happy.
And as we trooped out of the restaurant, I noted the sign over the doorway.
“Arrive a stranger, leave a friend.”
I’ll be back, Greer, my new-found friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!