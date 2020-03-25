Good news for Tonto Basin residents living on the east side of Tonto Creek.
Gila County Public Works officials report the Store Crossing re-opened Thursday morning, March 26, at 7 a.m.
The Bar X and A Cross crossings remain closed.
There is substantial sediment at the Bar X Crossing and the water is still flowing too high to open it safely, officials say.
The county says once the water level recedes, crews will restore the Bar X Crossing.
For many of the same reasons, A Cross is not expected to open soon.
During the closure, which lasted several weeks, residents living on the east side of the creek relied on the Gila County Sheriff's Office for medication deliveries. Deputies, with the help of volunteers, used drones to make three prescription deliveries. A deputy also used a boat to delivery prescriptions once.
