It is not something they see very often. Overnight Jan. 23, Tonto Basin residents reported a record snowfall.
Birdhouses were buried, and plants drooped.
The snow only lasted minutes Tuesday morning before it melted away, but it was just long enough for longtime resident John Dryer to document the singular event.
“We only get snow every decade!” he said.
At 2,200 feet, snow is a rare event at this elevation. Roads closed as snow dropped all day and night Monday. In Payson, businesses such as Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley and Back to Basics were closed to protect customers and staff.
By nightfall, the snow started in earnest, falling so quickly it created a whiteout.
“We couldn’t see Tonto Creek,” said Dryer.
Payson photographer DJ Craig captured wildlife playing in the storm.
“I seem to be very lucky lately seeing so many elk roaming town,” he said on social media.
Young received 14 inches from the last storm. Vintner James Bruzzi caught his llama Abagail peeking out at the falling snow. In the morning, he captured his iconic windmill and Bruzzi vineyard grape vines.
“Abagail is the sweetest!” he said. “She was originally from Fossil Creek Creamery.”
By Tuesday morning, residents awoke to a land covered in a magical white blanket. A sight missed by many as the 20-year drought has lingered.
Payson resident David DeVoe captured a calendar-worthy shot of his wooden fences and the dawn.
“It’s a new day,” he captioned on social media.
Northern Arizona has seen more snow this winter than in years past. That after a record monsoon year in 2022. The “longest monsoon season in memory,” said Dr. Brian Klimowski, the chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
By the end of 2022, Klimowski said the year went “down as near-normal precipitation, with a larger than normal fraction falling during our busy monsoon season.”
The 2022-23 winter season has already started with a bang as well.
By Jan. 20, a series of storms throughout the holidays and early part of the year dumped inches of snow and rain.
By Jan. 23, Payson’s snow total for the month topped out at 11.8 inches. Normally, the area only sees 3.7 inches by this time in January. Same with rainfall. Normal precipitation is 1.74 inches, but Payson has seen 4.8 so far.
High temperatures averaged lower than normal, but low temperatures were average.
Monday’s storm moved out of the area to dump on the south and eastern part of New Mexico.
“Besides for some lingering low to mid-level clouds across northeastern Arizona this morning, much of the region remains tranquil with sunny skies,” wrote Flagstaff NWS meteorologists.
Dry and cold weather will continue until early next week when the National Weather Service predicts another storm system to wander through Rim Country.
As the new storm moves into Rim Country next week, winds will pick up.
Because of the clear skies, overnight temperatures will be especially low.
Flagstaff, National Weather Service Weather stats until the 23rd day of January 2023:
Payson
Snow so far: 11.8 inches. Normal snowfall: 3.7 inches
Rain so far: 4.8 inches. Normal rain: 1.74 inches
Average highs for this January: 49
Normal highs for January: 55.8
Average lows for this January: 26.9
Normal lows for January: 25.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!