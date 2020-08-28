A microburst around 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24 at 1306 Easy St., uprooted a tree causing it to fall on the property owner’s vehicle. Although monsoon storms haven’t brought much rain so far, they are always unpredictable and capable of much damage.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Gila County not among Arizona counties deemed safe for bars to reopen
- Gwen Zorn – two months at the helm of Time Out
- Local parents lament lack of in-person classes
- COVID-19 cases declining, but county still can’t meet benchmarks
- Growing more than food
- Two more COVID-19 deaths in Payson
- County’s COVID-19 costs exceed financial assistance
- MHA Foundation, 20 donors raise $9,000 for homeless initiative
- Tonto National Forest ablaze
- World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo: Dancing in the dirt
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!