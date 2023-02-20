Storm expected to bring wind, snow this week by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Feb 20, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snowfall totals Feb. 21-Feb. 23, 2023. NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 50+ mph wind gusts?Six to eight inches of snow in Payson?Yep, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says to brace yourself for another wallop of a winter storm this week.Northern Arizona is under a high wind warning with wind gusts up to 60+ mph predicted from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.Then snow will develop late Tuesday night and spread east through Wednesday, with snow levels falling to the Valley floors on Wednesday.Payson is predicted to see between 6-8 inches, the White Mountains, 6-8 inches and Flagstaff, 8-12 inches.Winds and below normal temperatures will result in single digit to below zero wind chills during the overnights Wednesday and Thursday.Additional snow is likely from Thursday through Saturday.So break out those windbreakers, stow away the umbrellas and cover the plants this week. 