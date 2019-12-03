A winter storm that started late Thanksgiving night and ended Saturday brought historic levels of rain and snow to Rim Country — and the storms have just started.
The National Weather Service predicts another set of storms poised to bring more rain on Rim Country starting Wednesday. Payson could see up to an inch between two storms, one Wednesday and Thursday, the next over the weekend.
The Thanksgiving storm caused officials to close northern Arizona highways, including State Route 87 north from Payson to Winslow.
The storm brought winds strong enough to knock down snow-covered trees onto power lines. As a result, APS reported about 12,000 customers lost power.
“Our crews (encountered) poles and lines down due to high winds,” said Suzanne Trevino, APS spokesperson.
APS worked quickly to restore service by Friday evening.
For the month of November, Payson received 7.36 inches of rain according to NWS — making it the “wettest on record.”
