The Payson Street Department said the town may only clean up drainages on public property. Homeowners have the responsibility for not only keeping drainages clean, but designing them so that runoff does not increase the rate of runoff from the property.
It’s never certain when driving during a Rim Country monsoon storm that a flood won’t make the drive home impossible.
The Payson Street Department explained how homeowners can help, along with a boost from the street department staff, to keep water and traffic flowing in the Aug. 25 town manager’s report. All it takes is awareness, good planning, and maintenance, said staff.
First, residents need to understand the problem.
“During and after rainfall or snowfall events, impervious surfaces such as rooftops, driveways, parking lots and roads, prevent water from being absorbed into the ground,” wrote staff.
That stormwater runoff starts off as a “shallow sheet flow” which then collects in washes. These washes then move the water into the local streams and rivers.
A house disrupts the natural flow of water, however.
“The development of property often results in natural runoff areas being rerouted into man-made conveyances including open channels, enclosed storm drains, and storage facilities,” wrote staff.
Poor design work causes flooding of drains, channels, and storage places if not designed adequately.
“Town code contains specific requirements for design and construction of man-made conveyances,” wrote staff.
The town code also requires any new development to have adequate drainage that drains water off the lowest point of the property into channels.
An added challenge, a development may not add water to the runoff rate. If it does, the development must build storage to “reduce the runoff rate to the same rate that existed prior to development.”
The age of the home complicates the runoff problem.
“In older neighborhoods that were developed prior to incorporation of the Town, man-made conveyances may not exist or may not be adequate to convey all of the runoff from larger stormwater events,” wrote staff. “As a result, flooding of both property and homes can and will occur during heavy rainfall.”
Public vs. private flood control maintenance
The street department maintains the public spaces from flooding. Conveniently, most of the town’s stormwater drainages lie next to streets.
“Maintenance activities may include cleaning of pipes, catch basins, and culvert ends to ensure free flow of runoff during storm events,” wrote staff.
Staff only maintains drainages that “have been constructed per Town standards and accepted for maintenance by the Town,” wrote staff.
Flood controls on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
If flood control measures cross property lines, the responsibility for maintenance can get tricky.
“Cooperation between multiple parties is required to ensure conveyances are adequately maintained and capable of performing as intended,” wrote staff.
In other words, neighbors need to work together to make sure however they get water off their property, it doesn’t cause a flood.
How a homeowner can help
The best help homeowners can give the street department is to keep catch basins, culverts, storm drains and natural or manmade channels free of litter and debris.
How homeowners keep these areas clean also matters.
“Do not rake, blow, or dump grass clippings, leaves, or dirt into conveyance facilities,” wrote staff. “Keep the area easily accessible in case cleaning, repairs or maintenance are necessary.”
Staff ask that homeowners to not place sheds or build other permanent structures such as privacy fencing or block walls near drainages.
“Modification of the discharge controls or other changes to the detention basin is prohibited,” wrote staff.
