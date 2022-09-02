Flooding on private property

The Payson Street Department said the town may only clean up drainages on public property. Homeowners have the responsibility for not only keeping drainages clean, but designing them so that runoff does not increase the rate of runoff from the property.

 Town of Payson

It’s never certain when driving during a Rim Country monsoon storm that a flood won’t make the drive home impossible.

The Payson Street Department explained how homeowners can help, along with a boost from the street department staff, to keep water and traffic flowing in the Aug. 25 town manager’s report. All it takes is awareness, good planning, and maintenance, said staff.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.