Payson’s street department has gone into overdrive to complete 302 requests for work in the 2021-22 fiscal year from July 1 to June 30.
“Streets and/or engineering division has received 324 total requests from citizens since July 1, 2021,” wrote staff in the Feb. 24 town manager’s report.
One of those projects started in November and fixed a wash crossing at the alley that runs from South Ash Street to South Beeline Highway. The shopping mall the bridge services houses many businesses, such as dentist Dr. Charles Beier and the temporary location of Alfonso’s restaurant.
The streets department replaced the rickety mesh covering that created a makeshift bridge. The metal made a lot of noise.
“The repairs will reduce the noise associated with vehicles crossing the wash at this location,” wrote staff in the report.
Another project the department checked off its list was the crack sealing project in the Boulder Creek subdivision off of Phoenix Street.
But it was the prompt snow removal during the late February storm that inspired the Northwoods Homeowners Association to write a thank you note to the council.
“There were pages of social media comments that started with a big thank you to the Town of Payson Streets Department for plowing,” said Troy Smith, town manager during the council meeting. “It is just a joy that our management team works so well — it is really a seamless operation for a snowy event.”
