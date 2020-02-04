He spends hundreds of hours each year teaching students how to fish, patiently rigging lines, doling out tips and helping develop both a love and respect for the outdoors.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission recently recognized Jim Strogen for his work, naming him Educator of the Year during its annual Commission Awards Banquet. The awards commended 20 national, state and local leaders, wildlife advocates, and volunteers for their work to support the state’s wildlife. Commissioners selected recipients during their September meeting.
After a 33-year career in education, Strogen retired to Payson a few years ago. He taught in Kansas, at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, and in the Phoenix area. He worked as a district administrator and a school administrator for nearly 25 years. Strogen earned a master’s degree in fishery biology and a doctorate of education from the University of Michigan.
Strogen’s many involvements include serving as the recreational fishing representative for Glen Canyon Dam’s Adaptive Management Working Group, Technical Work Group. The Adaptive Management Working Group is a federally established advisory committee with membership representation from each of the cooperating agencies. This includes the Colorado River Basin states, environmental groups, recreation interests (including recreational fishing), and contractors for federal power from Glen Canyon Dam.
The advisory committee provides a forum of discussion for bringing key issues to resolution.
Thanks to Strogen’s inputs, the secretary of the interior has directed that the operation of the Glen Canyon Dam and regulation of the river meet the many and varied statutory goals mandated by Congress. The Technical Working Group is a subcommittee of the Adaptive Management Work Group. Strogen has taken a leadership role by sitting on the steering committee, which sets the goals and agenda for the group.
Strogen has a strong passion for conservation and works with several groups to support the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s mission to preserve wildlife for future generations.
He authors “Life on the Fly,” a column published in the Payson Roundup and on various websites (including www.azgfd.gov). He has written several articles on a variety of topics related to fishing and conservation, including FlyLife and High Country magazines. Strogen is also an active member of the Mogollon Sporting Association, Payson Flycasters and the Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Strogen has led afterschool fly-tying classes for several years in the Payson Unified School District. His classroom program not only teaches students how to fly fish, but how to be young conservationists and appreciate streams and riparian areas. He recently worked in partnership with the Town of Payson and AZGFD to secure 15 mossback fish structures that were placed in Green Valley Lake. Throughout this process, he emphasized the importance of these structures as fish habitat with his students.
In addition, Strogen has arranged tours of the Tonto Fish Hatchery. After the lesson at the hatchery, he expands that teachable moment by escorting students down the creek below the hatchery to discuss the ecology they learned in the classroom.
Strogen has received far too many accolades to list here, but one that particularly stands out for many of us is his selection as a Hero of Public Education by the Payson Unified School District.
