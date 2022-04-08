Arizona State University is conducting a research project focused on reducing the burden for caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

ASU is currently recruiting participants for the ASU Cares Study. Participants can be from 40 to 75 and caring for a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s disease.

They must have provided care for at least six months and 13 weeks’ involvement is required.

Participants can learn practices to reduce stress and can earn up to $75.

The study is conducted remotely. To learn more, call 602-496-2329 or email edsonCARES@asu.edu. Information can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @asu.cares.study.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

