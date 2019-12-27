Most of the competitively bid contracts for the $50 million C.C. Cragin pipeline cost within 3 percent of the original bid price — but unexpected stretches of hard rock led to some big change orders and overruns.
The newly created Payson Subcommittee for Review of Past Capital Improvement Projects Dec. 19 went looking for a boondoggle, but mostly got an education in the complexity of building and bidding such a complicated project.
“This is not about whether C.C. Cragin was a good idea — obviously it was,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey at the opening of the session. “The question here is about the process.”
“Nothing to hide here,” said Payson Water Department Manager Tanner Henry as he laid out charts showing the years-long timeline and the network of contractors who worked on segments of the pipeline.
The hearing remained businesslike and civil, except for a brief clash about a comment from the audience about the open meeting law. This prompted an exchange between Morrissey and members of the audience recording the proceedings.
By the end of the hearing, committee members seemed much more comfortable with the C.C. Cragin contracts, but even more interested in reviewing all major town contracts before the town council votes on them.
Acting Town Manager Shelia DeSchaaf cautioned that the committee would have to comply with the open meeting law by putting that question on a future agenda before discussing it. Any member of the public can review contracts before the council votes, but the council would have to give the committee official review authority. Mayor Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris both sit on the advisory committee.
Much of the discussion focused on the contracting process — with sharp discussion of some $250,000 in change orders when excavators hit more hard rock than they expected. Some $600,000 in change orders are still pending for final review and payment. That included one stretch of pipe removed from one, slow-moving contractor’s contract and shifted to the contractor building the treatment plant. Overall, the project came in closer to budget than many such massive public works projects, especially with unusual components like the water treatment plant.
Near the end of the meeting Ferris opened up a new line of questioning about a sometimes-controversial contract to build a raw water pipeline to provide water to Payson’s two country club golf courses and the site of a proposed university. DeSchaaf suggested that the committee put that topic on a future, properly posted agenda.
Payson undertook the epic project to deliver 3,000 acre-feet annually from the C.C. Cragin reservoir atop the Rim — doubling the town’s long-term water supply and providing enough water to serve a projected build-out population of 40,000.
The project not only built a high-capacity line some 15 miles from Washington Park to Payson, but installed smaller lines throughout town to connect the previously isolated network of groundwater wells. The town will rely entirely on the C.C. Cragin water for nine months of the year and still have lots of water to inject into a network of wells. The flush of new water should restore depleted groundwater to historic levels in a state suffering critical water shortages. Before the arrival of the reservoir water this year, Payson used about 1,800 acre-feet annually from its groundwater wells.
The subcommittee pored over the complex layers of contracts and subcontracts awarded to build the many distinct segments of pipe as well as the $10 million water treatment plant, which is based on an innovative filtering design.
The roots of the project go all the way back to 1974 — even before the town bought a run-down, outage-prone private water system in 1980. Initially, the town dismissed something like the C.C. Cragin water project as too expensive. But as the town grew, groundwater levels plunged and “it became very apparent very quickly that we didn’t have enough water under Payson to sustain us. All of a sudden, C.C. Cragin became the only available option. The question was, how do you pay for the thing,” said Henry, who worked on the project for years as a consulting engineer for Tetratech, before taking a job with the town.
Former Water Department head Buzz Walker, who continued supervising the construction on a special contract after he retired, oversaw most of the project. The new council also quickly canceled that contract as the project neared completion. The council also fired town manager LaRon Garrett, who was town engineer or town manager during much of the construction.
After getting a bill through Congress and striking a deal with the Salt River Project, Payson set to work designing and financing a project of a scale rarely tackled by a small town.
Members of the committee went over years of contracts looking for overruns. The committee members declined to release the resulting spreadsheet without a formal public information request. However, the review of the maze of contracts for the in-town connections revealed that the final project costs came within about 3 percent of the original bids — a rare occurrence in the world of public contracting.
“It’s almost unheard of,” said Henry.
Henry explained that the town hired Tetratech to do the engineering estimates on the in-town contracts then sought bids from qualified contractors, seeking as many local contractors and subcontractors as possible. The awards in each case went to the low bidder.
“When you go out to bid, we know pretty close to what that bid should come in at. It doesn’t always happen that way. Sometimes you get bids that aren’t expected at all. When those bids are all collected, each item in the unit cost is attached to them and you look to see if there is a window of opportunity where this contractor is going to rake you over the coals.”
Department heads can approve change orders of up to $10,000 and the town manager can approve amounts up to $25,000. Any larger change in the contract goes back to the town council for approval.
The change orders were more significant on the miles of the pipeline running along the East Verde River between Washington Park and the treatment plant next door to Mesa del Caballo on Houston Mesa Road.
The main problem there stemmed from the town’s decision not to undertake a geotechnical survey to drill test holes all along the route to determine whether harder rock lay eight feet beneath the surface. Such a survey would have cost $25,000 or more per line. The town elected not to do the advanced survey and estimated about half of the route would require gouging out a trench through hard rock.
One committee member said every bidder should do his own study, but Ferris noted that the town might not get any bidders at all if it required such a big upfront cost before even awarding the contract.
Henry agreed. “So the question is whether it is worth the cost of having the geotechnical study done or whether to take a risk on having a change order.”
The contract left the door open for change orders if the contractor hit more hard rock than estimated. The council ultimately approved roughly $250,000 in change orders for increased drilling costs, said Henry.
Committee members said in the future it would make sense to do the geotechnical studies. However, Henry said the odds are Payson will never again undertake such a massive project.
The town used a different process when it came to building the treatment plant, which relied on forcing the water through a system of tubes with tiny holes to filter out sediment, algae and bacteria in the lake water. The operators periodically reverse flow to flush out the materials caught in the holes, which then becomes wastewater the plant must get rid of separately.
The town struck a separate deal with the town’s two country clubs to pay for a million-dollar raw water pipeline to use the wastewater to irrigate the golf courses, rather than paying to have the water piped to the Northern Gila County Sanitary District treatment plant.
The town water managers used a separate bid process that allows the town to pick a contractor with special expertise, rather than seeking sealed, competitive bids. The sanitary district had used a similar expertise-based contract system when it upgraded its treatment plan.
“The sanitation district said you pay a little more money up front, but you don’t have change orders. We had a dollar amount from WIFA (Water Infrastructure Finance Authority) we didn’t want to exceed. I’m not entirely wild about the way it worked out myself,” Henry said.
The treatment plant required several changes as construction proceeded. The town approved a shift from a concrete block building with stone facing to a steel building to save money. But is also facing some $300,000 in claimed extra costs, including shifting an $80,000 section of pipe from one contractor to the treatment plant contractor. The town also approved injecting carbon dioxide into the water to prevent the low-mineral lake water from corroding the equipment through which it passed.
“We haven’t settled all that out yet,” said Henry.
The committee learned that such a major project has a host of trade-offs and complexities. For instance, the town won more than $30 million in extremely low-cost financing from the state WIFA, which even included an outright grant of $1 million. However, to get that financing the town agreed to buy only American-made steel and concrete pipes — which cost roughly 50 percent more than foreign-made pipes. The interest rate and payment terms still made the WIFA money much cheaper than conventional financing or even bonding. It required Payson to raise its water rates to ensure repayment.
At the end of the roughly 90-minute session, Ferris focused in on the contract for that raw water pipeline, which allows the town to sell the wastewater to the country clubs and the developers of the university site, owned by the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF), which was created by the MHA Foundation to develop the university site.
The country clubs agreed to pay for the $1 million raw water pipeline through a contract with the RCEF, in return for a long-term water contract. The town agreed to provide a hookup to the town’s existing water system to provide irrigation water in the summer at a reduced rate pending arrival of the C.C. Cragin water. However, the town delayed construction of the pipeline by some three years, since it didn’t need the water at that point and didn’t want to have to start making payments on the WIFA loan.
As a result, after about two years and for the following three or four years the country clubs got drinkable water to use for irrigation at about $3 an acre-foot instead of the normal going rate of about $7 an acre-foot, Henry said in response to a series of questions by Ferris.
Henry noted that the country clubs never came close to using the maximum 200 acre-feet annually specified in the contract. The country clubs bought about 500,000 gallons a day during the summer months. Now, they’re using the treatment plant wastewater, turning a cost to the town into a water sale.
Ferris said, “It seems like there was a lot of water sold them well below our cost of producing it. Am I right in assuming that?”
Henry replied, “I haven’t gone back to the numbers and what it would cost specifically to deliver water there.”
“At the end of each year,” said Ferris, “were we recovering our costs and if not how much below or how much above? Over that total period of time, what would that total dollar amount balance out to be?”
At this point DeSchaaf said, “I would suggest if we want to dive into that, that it be included in a future meeting. We can go back into that if the committee would like to put it on a future agenda.”
Near the end of the meeting, Jennifer Smith in the front row with a video camera on a tripod who had worked on the now-defunct effort to recall both Morrissey and Ferris said something to the person sitting next to her about the open meeting law.
“Can we refrain from comments,” said Morrissey sharply.
“Can we refrain from violating the open meeting law?” replied Smith.
“You do not make comments, please,” said Morrissey.
Ferris then continued, “With regard to WIFA and the future agenda. My understanding is they went through quite an auditing process. Could someone come in and talk about their process and what they would look at in an audit before advancing financing?”
Morrissey then turned to the contract town attorney. “I would like to ask what is the policy on videoing these meetings, other than what the town ordinarily does? Is there any policy?”
“We have a policy for what the town does,” said DeSchaaf.
“So long as it is not creating a disturbance, it’s accessible,” said the attorney, Lee Miller.
But “if it is creating a disturbance, then it’s not,” said Morrissey.
“So long as the process of capturing the video is not,” clarified Miller.
Whereupon, Morrissey thanked the audience for attending and the staff for its presentations and adjourned the meeting.
