Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife? Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual wildlife photo contest.
This year they’re partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
One best in show and 11 winners will be showcased in the 2021 calendar, which is published in the November-December issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. Photos must be of wildlife species native to Arizona and taken in Arizona settings. The photos are evaluated on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements. Winners and honorable mentions will be announced in November.
Keep in mind that photographs are not eligible if they include people or man-made objects that are recognizable.
For more information, including the rules and a link to enter the contest, visit https://www.arizonahighways.com/wildlife-photo-contest.
