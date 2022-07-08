Ever since I was a kid, my favorite type of fishing has been stream trout fishing. One of the main reasons I moved to Payson was the access to so many trout streams within easy driving distance from town. However, the well-being of the fish determines where and when I fish for trout.
As the summer temperatures warm in Rim Country, my fishing practices change. My fishing strategies and actions are significantly affected by what the water temperature is where I plan to fish.
Trout depend on cold water, and a good dissolved oxygen supply in that water. As the temperature rises, it becomes harder for the water to provide the level of dissolved oxygen that trout need.
In years past, when we had an abundance of snowpack, prolonged snowmelt allowed cold water to seep through the bedrock into the Rim Country streams throughout the spring and summer. These seeps and springs provided cooler water temperatures longer into the summer that benefited trout. During our more recent years of minimal snowpack, many of the streams are incredibly low and are warming up more quickly during the summer.
I often release my trout when I fish, so on my summer fishing trips, I take along a stream thermometer to help me know if the water temperatures are too high for me to feel comfortable fishing and then releasing my catch. As water temperatures climb into the mid-60s, that puts an added burden on the trout. While trout can survive in water at 70 degrees, and even higher for short periods of time, when the water gets to 67 degrees, I stop fishing for trout.
That doesn’t mean I stop entirely, but I change my plans based on the stream temperatures that I am likely to encounter. Summer is a time for me to get out early in the morning for my trout fishing. The cooler nighttime temperatures often help bring the water temperature down a few degrees. If the early morning water temperatures are cool enough for trout, I may fish for a couple hours.
Tough summer conditions for trout highlight the importance of the stream improvement work by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to create colder and deeper sections for trout to hunker down. Many of their improvements, in addition to providing cover, help to narrow the stream channel to deepen the flow. Often, these projects include the planting of willows or other shade plants to help reduce sun exposure on the stream.
There are some streams in Rim Country that are fortunate to have cold spring inflows into them that help cool the temperature in certain sections of the creek. Even in these streams, trout will still be very sensitive to direct sunlight; so look for them in shaded areas, under banks, logs, or tucked near boulders in the creek.
Lakes like Willow Springs and Woods Canyon are able to provide cooler water for trout due to their higher elevation and lake depths. This time of year, it is unlikely that you will catch trout along the lake edges midday, since the trout have moved to the temperature zones that are most comfortable for them. During the summer, trout are often caught at depths of 15 feet or more.
Trout in these lakes might cruise the shoreline in the early morning or evening when the shade along the edge of the lake and slightly cooler temperatures might allow the trout to feed on the aquatic insects along the bank, but for the most part, plan on fishing for trout in Rim Lakes at greater depths.
You may recall that AZGFD postponed stocking in some streams last summer when the water temperature and dissolved oxygen levels in those streams would not support stocking until conditions improved. Besides the challenges for trout in the stream when water temperatures increase, the shock that could be caused by stocking fish in a warm stream from a cold stocking tank on the truck could also be lethal.
The East Verde and Tonto Creek are currently in the mid to high 60s at midday, so unless we get some cooling monsoon showers, it is possible that at some point this summer stocking may need to be postponed until conditions are more favorable for the trout.
Another option when our trout waters get too warm is to embrace the warm water fishing opportunities in Rim Country. Trout fishing in our Green Valley Lakes has long ceased for the summer because water temperatures in all three lakes can approach 80 degrees, but the bluegills, crappies, and bass remain cooperative. We also have easy access to Roosevelt Lake and the variety of warm water species it holds.
If you catch trout in these warm water times, either plan on keeping the fish, or be especially careful with your release to be sure that they swim off in good condition. Remember that the daily bag limit is four trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!