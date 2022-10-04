It wasn’t until I moved to Payson out of the oppressive heat of the Valley that I realized what great months July and August could be. Sure, it was pretty darn hot this summer, but the nights were tolerable, and the storms helped to cool things down. Summer at my old home meant sheltering inside and praying that the air conditioning would survive the season.
The active monsoon storms brought the blackberries out a little early. So it was that I found myself armored up against the brambles and picking blackberries in late July and all the way through August. I always wear boots and brush pants as anyone should when after blackberries. One day at the thick patches on Tonto Creek, I looked down to see the body of a fat black snake about six feet from my right foot. (I tend to be a snake magnet.) This snake just wanted out of my way. I never saw the snake’s head, but I saw the rattles on the tail looking white against the black body. Turned out to be an Arizona Black. A new species for me and I felt privileged to even get a look at it.
In late July we stopped along the 3 road to Flagstaff, and I found some red berries growing on bushes that had no thorns. They looked edible, but we could not identify them. I took pictures and sent them to my favorite wild foods enthusiast, Val Morril. She teaches a class at the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop. After answering many questions and a little back and forth, she determined we had found some red currants. On the way back, we stopped and harvested some. Turns out these berries have an antioxidant called lycopene that helps the heart and reduces cancer risks. I made a sauce with them and served it with some Sandhill Crane that we harvested last year.
Later in August, I found a couple of elderberry trees. There is a lot that you can do with elderberries and their flowers. And there are lots of health benefits associated with this relatively under-used resource. Elderberries have antioxidants and vitamins that boost your natural immune system. Just so happens that my dad is a fan of elderberry pie, so I made a couple of pies for him. I made some tea with the flowers and I have enough to make an elixir too. Our elderberries are smaller than the ones in the Midwest and when they are ripe, they are a deep purple color, almost black. You must wait until they are ripe on the tree. The berries must be ripe, and they must be cooked to be edible. Raw elderberries will make you sick.
Also, in August we met up with some friends in Greer. While walking along the Little Colorado, I noticed some wild raspberries. I ran back to the truck and found my berry bucket and started picking! It rained, and I just kept on picking my absolute favorite berry. I might have a berry problem.
All the rain made for a banner mushroom harvest as well. Trouble is, how do you know which ones are good to eat? Last summer we found some that looked like a King Bolete. We had a field guide that seemed to agree that we had, in fact, a choice of edible mushroom in hand, but we did not try it.
So, this year in mid-August we traveled to the woods north of Flagstaff in order to take part in a guided wild mushroom hunt. We met up with a group of folks from the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. They had samples of the mushrooms that we were likely to find and which ones to harvest. If you are even slightly interested in mushroom hunting, this is a great way to start. We found three edibles that I never knew existed. We harvested slippery jack, Sun Caesars, and lobster mushrooms. Others in our group found some Boletes and a weird one called a cauliflower mushroom. We all took our harvest to the group mushroom gurus for peace of mind.
We were delighted in our little harvest and feel so much more confident in going out on our own next year. Back in my kitchen, I sauteed a sample of each and did a taste test. The slippery jack had a great mild flavor, but they had the texture of boiled ochre. That one is best used after being dried. The Sun Caesar has a very bold mushroom-y flavor and was quite tasty. This is a gilled variety, and the best ones are when they are in the ‘egg’ stage which we had a bunch of.
The lobster mushroom was the most interesting variety, as it is not really a mushroom. It is a parasitic ascomycete fungus that grows on a certain species of mushroom and turns it the red, orange color of a cooked lobster. It has the texture of lobster and when sauteed in a little garlic butter... well, it really reminds you of lobster.
This summer was a true harvest. I trapped thousands of crawfish and caught dozens of trout. I also harvested four types of berries and found a new passion for foraging for wild mushrooms. Summer is a giving season, if you know where to look.
