The 42nd Annual Memorial Day Juried Arts & Crafts Festival sponsored by the Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild is Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87 in Pine.
There will be vendor booths outside around the ramada and inside the Cultural Hall. This is a juried show, so the arts and crafts vendors are selling items they made themselves. The P/S arts & crafts guild boutique will also be open, selling items made by our members. The boutique is next to the Senior Dining Center. The Mountain Village Foundation will be at the two-day event selling a pancake breakfast. We will also have the students of Ha’lau Hula’O Ka’anohiokala’ school of traditional hula dance performing at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The school is in Payson and is run by Tania Price. They will also have a face painting booth at our festival.
There will be lots of tasty treat choices and the Pine library will have its annual book sales in the activity room behind the Cultural Hall. While you are there, take a tour of the Pine Museum, which offers a lovely look at where and how our community started.
The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild is a nonprofit organization. The guild has been sponsoring these festivals for over 40 years. A dedicated small group of volunteers organize three festivals each year, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. These festivals take place on the grounds of the Pine Community Center and inside the Cultural Hall as well. All monies collected by the guild, in excess of costs related to sanitation, security and use of the buildings, are donated to other nonprofit organizations in Pine and Strawberry. The guild does not pay for advertising since it is a nonprofit. You can find them on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Pine-Strawberry-Arts- Crafts-Guild where they advertise our festivals. The guild appreciates anyone who can share festival events information.
In the past, the guild has given grant money to several organizations, including C.E.R.C.A. (the group that operates and maintains the Community Center and its buildings), Tonto Search & Rescue, Pine Strawberry Museum, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library and several others.
During the past two years, due to the pandemic and then the fire, the guild could not donate to organizations as they had been able to in the past.
This year half of the 50/50 raffle proceeds will help pay for the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp that we are putting in at the Community Center to ensure that guests and visitors who come into our boutique have a safe entry.
Our members appreciate everyone who comes out to be a part of our events, both customers and vendors. Thank you from the members/volunteers of the Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild.
Pine Library
The All Ages Summer Reading Program starts Wednesday June 1st at 1 p.m. with Carnival under the Ramada at the Community Center. Each Wednesday after that will have a theme, a craft or event and a book for all ages to enjoy. There will be an Archaeological Dig, and a Pirate Treasure Hunt. Summer readers will learn about our blue planet and octopus. There will be a Lego challenge and much more.
You can register at https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org/ or call the library at 928-476-3678.
Did you know there is a bookstore in the library? The books are constantly being updated, as patrons are always donating new books. Prices are $1 for a hardcover, 50 cents for softcover/paperbacks, $1 for a DVD and 50 cents for a music CD. Donate books as well.
Our little library also hosts a Seed Library. Stop in to peruse the seeds we have available for your newly tilled garden.
Fire is still a threat
With all the activities and all the visitors, let’s be sure that we are all staying fire wise. Campfires in the forest are prohibited, shooting in the forest is prohibited. Warming fires in Pine-Strawberry are prohibited.
For more information on the forest restrictions visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices and for information on Pine-Strawberry fire restrictions you can call them at 928-476-4272 or go to: pinestrawberryfiredistrict.com.
