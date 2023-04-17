super mario bros
The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film gets three and a half sawblades.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is the first movie of the year aimed directly at the younger end of the children’s market. About ten million kids, and I say it is past time for a good kids’ movie.

Nintendo brought us the game version of the now-familiar Italian plumbers in 1985. The film stays true to its origins. Two young Brooklyn brothers, Mario and Luigi, have just begun their careers as independent plumbers. They rush to the site of a sewer disaster, hoping for fame and fortune if they can fix the problem. Instead, they get sucked into a warp pipe that takes them to another world. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by the lovely (and human) Princess Peach. Poor Luigi is whisked into the Dark Lands and becomes the captive of the evil King of the Koopas, Bowser.

