“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is the first movie of the year aimed directly at the younger end of the children’s market. About ten million kids, and I say it is past time for a good kids’ movie.
Nintendo brought us the game version of the now-familiar Italian plumbers in 1985. The film stays true to its origins. Two young Brooklyn brothers, Mario and Luigi, have just begun their careers as independent plumbers. They rush to the site of a sewer disaster, hoping for fame and fortune if they can fix the problem. Instead, they get sucked into a warp pipe that takes them to another world. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by the lovely (and human) Princess Peach. Poor Luigi is whisked into the Dark Lands and becomes the captive of the evil King of the Koopas, Bowser.
Bowser, a 10-foot-tall cross between a turtle and a dragon, is bent on conquest. He wants to rule the various lands in this strange world.
He also wants to marry the beautiful Princess Peach and have her as his queen. He imprisons Luigi and other captives in cages over a bubbling volcano.
Having none of this, Princess Peach and Mario seek the help of the Jungle Kingdom and King Cranky Kong, a gorilla. He agrees to help, but only if Mario can defeat Donkey Kong, his large and athletic son.
Mario defeats Donkey Kong in a long, tough battle. The Kongs assemble in a fleet of go-carts and engage Bowser in a fast-paced fight on the Rainbow Road, which is worth seeing.
This is classic unstoppable hero storytelling, the kind that goes back to Gilgamesh or further. But it is all bloodless, colorful, and not very frightening. Even the dreaded Super Star (a weapon of dramatic power) cannot guarantee the success of the evil King of the Koopas, not against the intrepid plumber.
The producers hired a first-rate voice cast. Chris Pratt plays Mario, with comic Charlie Day joining him as Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy provides the voice of Princess Peach. Jack Black plays the evil Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad, a supporter of Princess Peach.
The wee ones will be swept up in the fantasy, the color, the clammer, and the excitement of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Rated with a mild PG rating, the film lasts a short one hour and thirty-two minutes. An hour and a half is a good length for a movie meant for 7-year-olds. It was fun for adults to watch, but the kids loved it. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” deserves three and a half sawblades.
As usual, positive or negative reviews do not matter to children. The producers spent $100 million to make a bright, cheery, exciting kids’ film, and the kids are eating it up. In the first week, movie fans paid $378 million at the box office. There was a pent-up hunger for a mild kids’ movie suitable for younger children.
At the showing that I attended, a 4-year-old girl, fully dressed as Princess Peach, left the theater skipping and laughing. I count that as a success.
