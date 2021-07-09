It’s the last thing anyone wants to hear, but COVID-19 superspreader events haven’t ended — and schools start this month in Payson.
There’s a risk schools could serve as superspreader vectors as a result of low vaccination rates amongst parents and teens as well as new strains that have evolved to infect children. In the meantime, the state has prohibited schools from mandating masks.
In the last month, superspreader events were reported in both the White Mountains and Rim Country — one at a Linden dance and another at a Payson church service. Each event infected 20 to 33 people. Most of the cases cropped up in people who had not received vaccinations. Vaccination rates are lowest among those under the age of 44, according to state statistics.
The more infections and the dangerous Delta strain is spreading rapidly in Arizona and will likely become the dominant strain in the state in coming weeks. It’s only a matter of time before this highly virulent strain reaches Gila County say health officials. Those not vaccinated face the most risk.
The new strain could cause a spike in cases, hospitalizations and death in age groups that escaped the first wave of the pandemic, as it did in Great Britain, India and other countries.
“COVID is not gone,” said Stella Gore, with the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department.
The danger from Delta
Around the world, wherever the Delta strain gains traction it quickly becomes dominant. TGen has done a genetic analysis of 26,000 COVID samples in Arizona, including about half a percent of the samples from Gila County.
On May 21, the Delta strain accounted for just 3% of the samples. By June 21, it accounted for 17% of the samples analyzed.
The P1 variant that caused a surge in cases in Brazil has also spread rapidly in Arizona, accounting for 11% of samples on May 21 and 19% on June 21, according to the TGen AZ COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard.
More alarming, evidence suggests younger children may prove more vulnerable to the Delta strain, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. It may have to do with the strain’s increased ability to evade the body’s interferon-mediated immune response — which is stronger in children than in adults.
That could make schools more vulnerable when classes resume — especially during potential superspreader events like tournaments, assemblies and similar group gatherings.
It’s personal for Gore, a mother of a K-12 child. She has concerns due to the lack of vaccinations among parents and teens. This summer her child spent hours practicing a part in a play, exposed to unvaccinated parents and teens. Gore understands there’s a higher probability for infection with this group, which could end the production.
“Every day I’m crossing my fingers all this work will not be done for nothing,” she said. “(Because) if there’s an outbreak, they will all be quarantined,” she said.
Quarantines can be up to 14 days. Gore is keenly aware of the danger as she and her case management team still follow up on superspreader events that require quarantine.
Gore knows if parents got vaccinated, “we could make a difference because they wouldn’t be giving it to their kids.”
Studies in Israel have shown that high vaccination rates among parents generally prevent outbreaks in schools.
Moreover, declining vaccination rates will give the virus more time to mutate.
Delta has now morphed into Delta Plus and has caused a spike in new cases in countries that had relaxed pandemic restrictions.
During the first week in July, Portugal reimposed nighttime curfews in cities such as Lisbon and Porto that attract young, unvaccinated people.
Australia has moved to close its borders again as vaccination rates flounder while cases due to the Delta variant flourish. One disturbing case in Australia showed that one shopper carrying the Delta strain infected a second, unvaccinated shopper after a close encounter lasting only several seconds. Genetic tests confirmed the infection after the fleeting contact captured on video.
In South Korea, long held up as a model of pandemic precautions, new cases are the highest they’ve been in six months. Vaccination campaigns have slowed while the city of Seoul recently relaxed its mask mandate.
Even in highly vaccinated countries like Britain and Israel, case rates have spiked for the first time in three months.
“You should be taking those precautions,” said Gore, especially if unvaccinated.
How the vaccine helps
Studies show those fully vaccinated have more protection from infection or from passing on the virus compared to those who have immunity as a result of recovering from infection. Vaccines in most cases provoke a stronger antibody response.
The CDC reports the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have held up well against Delta. Even if someone who has been vaccinated does suffer a “breakthrough” infection — studies suggest the shot dramatically reduces the risk of hospitalization or death.
In countries with high vaccination rates, Delta has not caused a fresh spike in hospitalizations and deaths.
A study out of the United Kingdom indicated unvaccinated adults and children had a 2.5 times higher infection rate from Delta than from the original Wuhan strain. That means someone infected with the Delta variant can infect three or four other people — compared to an infection rate of 2.5 people for the original strain.
So public health officials urge everyone to get vaccinated — and continue to urge caution when it comes to participating in potential superspreader events such as travel, social gatherings and school.
Fortunately, Gila County has vaccination rates above 80% for people older than 65 — so it’s safer to hang out with the older crowd.
This makes an impression on Gore.
“I do feel more comfortable around older people,” she said.
Gila County offers another defense, testing.
In southern Gila County, businesses have opened their doors to county staff to provide regular testing. That has not been the case in the north, however.
Instead, Gore said the county finds cases mostly through contact tracing.
For Gore and the health department it’s a wait and see game.
“Everybody is afraid of something new,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!