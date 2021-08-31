It is one of those August traditions — or more of a duty required by state statute. The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the tax rates and levies set by the boards of all the assorted special districts. It is required to take place on the third Monday in August.
The special districts include the countywide community college, fire district assistance tax, and the Gila County Library District. At the Aug. 16 meeting, the BOS also approved the state’s school equalization tax and the county tax rate.
Other special districts include the school districts, fire and water districts, sanitary districts, street lighting districts, plus cities and towns.
While there was little change in tax rates or levies, assessed value of property is increasing and that, in turn, raises the amount of taxes owed.
The county offers seniors a tax freeze program, which has been noted in several recent issues. The deadline to apply is Sept.1, 2021.
The assessed values are based on 2020 figures, said Joe Williams, county assessor. Those values are based on what nearby properties were selling for at the time and any structural improvements that were made since the last assessment.
