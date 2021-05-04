With the use of recreational marijuana now legal, the Gila County Board of Supervisors is taking a hard look at what they can do to regulate its sale in the unincorporated areas of the county.
At an April 27 work session, the county’s Community Development Department brought the board information about adult use (recreational) marijuana and the associated Arizona Revised Statutes from the perspective of zoning regulation.
Gila County currently has two licenses for dispensing marijuana — one in Globe, which is for recreational use purchases, and one in Payson, which is both a medical marijuana provider and has a license for recreational use sales. The Payson facility is currently closed, but slated to open again.
The county can’t regulate anything except what is in unincorporated areas.
Jeff Dalton, with the Gila County Attorney’s Office, said he did not see anyone wanting to make the investment in an out-of-the-way community for recreational marijuana sales.
Supervisor Woody Cline disagreed, saying the area is changing and he wouldn’t be surprised to see small communities like Young and Gisela grow enough to attract a recreational marijuana sales operation.
Randy Plumier, acting director of Community Development, told the BOS its options to regulate marijuana sales in unincorporated areas of Gila County:
• Prohibit marijuana establishments.
• Prohibit marijuana testing facilities.
• Allow and regulate the number of marijuana establishments and testing facilities.
• Enact zoning regulations for recreational marijuana. (Cannot be more restrictive than current medical marijuana zoning regulations unless medical is rewritten as well.)
• Limit or prohibit offsite deliveries of marijuana or marijuana products.
• Amend current medical marijuana zoning regulations to include recreational use.
Dalton said it would be easier just to prohibit recreational sales entirely than it would be to regulate them.
While the supervisors could not vote on the matter, they were leaning toward prohibition.
