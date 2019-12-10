The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a group hoping to recall Mayor Tom Morrissey needed to collect more signatures for the recall to move forward.
Unite Payson collected more than 970 signatures (821 that were deemed valid) to recall Morrissey this fall, which resulted in the town calling for a special election in March.
Morrissey, however, fought the recall, saying the group needed more signatures to force the recall based on wording in the Arizona Constitution.
A lower court judge agreed and in early November, ruled Unite Payson needed to have collected 1,255 signatures.
Unite Payson appealed that decision and the Arizona Supreme Court agreed to take the case, making a ruling in “this expedited election matter to determine the number of signatures needed to require a mayoral recall election.”
Morrissey on Sunday said he was pleased with the Supreme Court’s “ruling, which upholds the lower court ruling and puts this issue to rest.
“It is encouraging to see the fair, impartial and common sense intention of our legal system at work,” he wrote in an email.
The Constitution states, in part, that organizers must collect signatures equivalent to 25 percent of the number of votes cast at the last preceding general election for that office.
The last time voters elected a Payson mayor in a November general election was 17 years ago in 2002. Since then, every Payson mayor has been elected in an August primary, including Morrissey in 2018 (a mayor’s term last two years in Payson). The only time a Payson mayor would be elected in November, based on current election laws, would be in the event of a runoff.
Morrissey’s attorney argued that the 2018 primary election should have been used to calculate the number of signatures needed, which was the last preceding mayoral election.
The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously agreed the number of signatures needed to trigger a mayoral recall election must be calculated based on the 2018 election.
“It is ordered affirming the trial court’s order enjoining the recall election of March 10, 2020,” the court ruled Friday.
The ruling indicated the justices’ written opinion will follow in due course.
“I look forward to continuing in my duties as mayor and moving Payson forward to better times for all,” wrote Morrissey.
Stan Garner, who heads up Unite Payson, said it was a disappointing decision.
“Unite Payson faithfully followed the rules we were given and successfully gathered the required number of signatures and then some, not knowing the rules could be changed,” he wrote in an email. “It is what it is.”
The Roundup asked Garner what was next for Unite Payson, including if it would submit additional signatures to recall Morrissey, but had not heard back as of press time.
