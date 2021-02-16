For two years now, the people of Payson have made it clear they want a community center.
Right behind that, more and better parks.
Streets are third.
The town revealed these results in its recently published Capital Improvement Survey report. In it, more than 100 residents ranked their priorities on services and infrastructure.
New this year, the survey asked if residents would support debt financing. More than half who responded said they would support such an approach.
Only 100 residents responded to the online survey that ran throughout the months of December and January. In comparison, last year 219 weighed in.
But the percentages played out the same, and the community placed its top priority on a community center that would have an indoor pool, indoor ball courts, art programs — maybe even an ice-skating rink.
Next up, the community asked the town to focus on the public spaces and parks. Some respondents suggested adding parks and more bike paths. Others thought adding more parking at trailheads and continuing the work on the Payson Area Trails System would “attract families to the Town of Payson and make Payson a destination rather than a drive-thru town” wrote the report.
Others asked the town to continue to maintain and upgrade the current parks.
A few suggested the town put up better signage to direct visitors to hiking paths and amenities.
In general, the citizens requested the town prioritize taking “better care” of what’s already maintained by the town — and that includes streets.
Streets came in third, with respondents suggesting widening more streets to handle two-way traffic, critical if an evacuation is ordered due to wildfire. Another requested more sidewalks for safety. And of course, citizens requested the town continue to repave and or maintain the streets it already has.
But citizens also asked for “better and more stable internet service,” wrote the report.
Many had suggestions on how to improve Main Street to turn the area into a tourist destination. Respondents suggested an archway, adding landscape, improving parking and restoring historic buildings.
Others focused on the event center. Top concerns: cover it and add bathrooms. The next, have more festivals, bring in more revenue producing events, and have more fundraising events.
Respondents hoped the town could entice more businesses to set up shop. In particular, citizens would like to see more healthy food restaurants, department stores, specialized grocery stores and businesses that pay more than minimum wage.
“In summary, the citizens of the Town of Payson clearly place a high value on family-centered indoor and outdoor activities,” the report concluded.
