The town of Payson recently published the results of its 2021-2022 Capital Improvements Survey. This is the full report.

Other Requests and Comments

• Create a program for organized volunteers.

• Open the Library 7 days a week and fix the front entrance bricks.

• Create a Recycling Program.

• Utilize the University land.

• The paysonrimcountry.com website needs maintenance.

• Bring in more Police cars and update Town Hall.

• Complete a year-round pool with dues to help support the costs.

• Establish and enforce a Town noise ordinance.

• Keep children activities in one place for parents with several children.

• Would like to see more Town transparency and better planning to finish projects.

• Love Payson and our Law Enforcement & First Responders!

• Thank you for this survey!