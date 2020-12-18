With a new year on the horizon, the Town of Payson seeks input from the community on prioritizing projects.
Street work?
More parks?
Better access to town offices?
How about a solution to Taylor Pool? Or the completion of the splash pad?
Take the town’s survey, available in both paper and online, to weigh in.
The questions are opened ended with lots of room to express thoughts and ideas. Surveys are due by Jan. 31, 2021.
Responses will help the council prioritize capital improvement projects for the 2021-2022 budget.
Surveys are available electronically through a link on the Town of Payson website at http://www.paysonaz.gov and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PaysonCIP2021.
Paper surveys are available at town hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway; Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and Payson Parks & Recreation Office, 1000 W. Country Club Drive.
