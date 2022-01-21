Facing immense pressure from a majority of the council to resign Tuesday night, Star Valley Mayor Gary Coon held steadfast, saying he would only resign if convicted of criminal charges.
Coon was arrested on Dec. 18 for assault/domestic violence after reportedly striking a woman staying at his home. He has pleaded not guilty. This is his first arrest.
The council Tuesday strongly urged Coon to resign, saying it was not a matter of guilt or innocence, but that Coon was no longer fit to lead. Most said they could no longer support him as mayor and that he had brought embarrassment on the town.
In a 5-2 vote that held no legal power, the council said Coon should resign. Only Coon and Councilor Ray Armington voted in favor of Coon staying.
Coon said it seemed like the council had already convicted him of the crime, although the case is pending.
He said in this country you are innocent until proven guilty, but this council had reversed that and convicted him in their minds.
Resident Bob O’Connor was the only citizen to comment, saying he was displeased with Coon’s behavior. He said regardless of Coon’s innocence, something had occurred and that had brought embarrassment to the town and Coon. He urged Coon to resign to handle his legal woes and to reevaluate his life goals.
O’Connor also suggested Armington resign after Armington called Hollingsworth a fraud at the last council meeting.
Councilor Belle McDaniel said she believed Coon resigning was the best for Star Valley.
“I don’t want to be unfair to you, but this has shaken my confidence in you. I don’t think your continued leadership is in the best interest of the town.”
Councilor Sharon Rappaport said she had lost faith in Coon.
Councilor Bobby Davis requested Coon resign.
Councilor George Binney told Coon it is time to resign and asked Coon at what point would it be bad enough for Coon to resign.
Coon said he would resign if convicted, but until then is innocent.
Vice Mayor Andy McKinney said every resident he had spoken to thought Coon should resign.
Altercation
According to a police report the Roundup just recently obtained, Payson officers went to Coon’s Star Valley home around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 after a neighbor heard a man and woman arguing.
The victim, Teresa Hollingsworth, also called dispatch for help, saying Coon had assaulted her.
When Officer P. Evans arrived, Hollingsworth was sitting on a chair at a neighbor’s home, Coon watching from the doorway of his home.
Hollingsworth explained she had been staying at Coon’s home for several months, doing odd jobs around the home to cover the costs of her living there. She said she had her own room and would come and go as she pleased.
Coon and Hollingsworth denied having any type of relationship beyond a friendship, but Hollingsworth said she suspected Coon wanted more.
The night before, the two had gone to the Spur Bar for a party and at some point, Hollingsworth told Coon it was not a date.
“She told me that Gary had come to the false assumption that the two were there on a date and she told him as such,” Evans wrote. “She told me Gary got angry and threw a drink towards her and left.”
Hollingsworth stayed at a friend’s house that night and returned to Coon’s home the following morning.
She left to check his mail and run errands. When she returned, Coon met her at the door.
“Teresa told me Gary asked where she had been, and then struck her left ear area with an open right hand.”
Coon said he met Hollingsworth at the door and asked for his keys back. He closed the door, but that she opened it and came charging in.
“Gary told me he then put up a hand to stop her from entering.”
Coon denied hitting or striking Hollingsworth, but said his hand may have made contact with her when he held it up to keep her out. Afterward, he said Hollingsworth got emotional, so he hugged her.
Hollingsworth said she went inside Coon’s home and called 911.
A neighbor reported hearing Hollingsworth scream and Coon yell at her to get out. The neighbor had cameras on his property which picked up audio of the altercation and Hollingsworth walking away from the home. It does not show the altercation.
“I told Gary I had reviewed a recording and heard Gary yelling ‘get out of here’ at the same time as Teresa screaming,” the officer noted. “I told Gary it did not sound like him hugging her and telling her to come into the house.”
“Gary told me ‘I’m sure I said something to that effect’ and told me he said that when she initially tried to enter.”
“It struck me as odd that he would transition quickly from yelling at her to leave to hugging her and trying to settle her down.”
Officers arrested Coon and took him to jail. He was later released.
