The north end of the Swiss Village Shopping Center got a new sign last week and a new name.
“The Village” now spans the front of the largest building in the center, which houses a dry cleaning business.
The shopping center, owned by Roger Kreimeyer, has been for sale for some time.
Kreimeyer has owned the center for many years and his wife said he is looking to retire.
Kreimeyer recently had the center re-painted tan with brown trim.
