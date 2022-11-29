Lisa and Joe Canavier sat down with their granddaughter to draft that all-important letter to Santa at the little letter-writing station set up in the Payson Candle Factory in the Swiss Village Friday.
“What would you like for Christmas, little one,” asked her doting grandmother — pen poised.
The 3-year-old stuffed her mouth full of cotton candy instead, owl eyed — and silent as the Sphinx.
“Well,” said Lisa, taking a different tack: “Do you want us to leave cookies and milk for Santa when he comes?”
“Just milk!” the tot declared through her mouthful of yellow spun sugar.
Now there’s the Christmas spirit; Giving, not getting. The little one has got it down.
And just like the hundreds of families and hangers-on who dropped by the new and improved and all-day-long 2022 Swiss Village Lighting, the little family got a happy dose of Christmas spirit. Later, they planned to visit another Black Friday event in Pine — hoping to meet Santa himself.
Payson has celebrated the Swiss Village Lighting for more than 40 years. This year, the event became an all-day event, rather than just an evening event with Santa. This decision benefited both visitors and Swiss Village businesses. Families came out en masse with strollers, toddlers, and gangly pre-teens. The kids got hopped up on sugar treats, take-home paper lanterns and homemade tree ornaments — all sponsored by the businesses.
“This is a wholly business-sponsored event,” said Veronica Volk of Liberty Website Design. She volunteered to promote the event through social media. Virtually every parking space from the K’s Sushi Bar to past Forest Drive was packed all day long.
Families wandered Payson’s own little shopping mall — celebrating its comeback from the pandemic. New shops like Serendipity A Unique Boutique next to the Circle K gas station have helped solidify the Swiss Village’s status as the shopping mecca most likely to yield that unique gift. The block of shops now includes stores selling candles, clothes, baked goods, flowers, fudge, candy, and olive oil, among other treasures.
This year, the event started at 10 a.m.
“Since we opened it’s been non-stop,” said Kendra Lewinson of Kendra’s Country Bakery. “I haven’t had a moment to sit down.”
At that moment, her three grandchildren bustled in, grinning around their rice crispy treat pops — the bakery’s free contribution to the Swiss Village Lighting event.
“Each business had to do something for the kids,” said Volk before reaching in to grab a ticket at the raffle booth. Businesses from around town donated prizes. She handed it to DJ Craig who read out the number of the winner of a mountain bike.
It’s this Swiss Village camaraderie that inspired Lewinson to move into a shop front at the Swiss Village. She and her family made the move to open a store-front in partnership with Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts in the past year. The Lewinsons offer fresh baked pies, cookies, breads, muffins, and cupcakes for individual sale at the shop. Customers can order custom cakes or other desserts for special events.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the bakery makes homemade bubble waffles and smothers them in fruit pie filling a la mode.
“I make the waffle batter from my own recipe,” said Lewinson before a customer ordered another one from her.
Her daughter Maureen explained the shop provides a whole new customer base. Their shop space partners Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts. The two families have worked together for more than five years.
Wildflowers owner Deanna Viggiani, her mother, and husband run the flower shop, now also an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting shop. “Sometimes the weddings use the olive oils as party favors,” said Viggiani.
“Can I have a taste?” asked a customer and Viggiani was off to help.
Next door, Serendipity A Unique Boutique, owned by Irma Bramlet, did a brisk clip of business as shoppers purchased gemstones and jewelry, artwork, and clothing.
Serendipity moved last June to be closer to other “specialty shops” such as the Payson Candle Factory and Country Charm Fudge — both of which had customers flowing in and out their doors as a band full of locals played Christmas carols on their band instruments.
Consign Your Design, owned by Alma Smith with Vonnie Breault working the store, took the lead in organizing the event.
“We started in May,” said Breault about the logistics required to control traffic, provide restrooms, organize booths, entertainment, and food.
Green Valley Water, formerly the Northern Gila County Sanitary District, underwrote the event, which also featured parking lot booths with local craftspeople and food vendors. Each of whom paid a fee to be part of the event.
“We had more vendors than ever,” said Volk.
The Sheriff’s Posse and Payson Police volunteers provided traffic control. Payson Police set up a patrol car and had cool giveaways for the kids.
Down the way, kids bounced away as grateful family members took a moment to enjoy a seat and a treat from a frybread truck or a hot dog vendor.
At 5:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived to promise all the little ones they would get the gifts they hoped for — as their parents stood by, taking notes.
Maybe by that time, the Canaviers’ granddaughter had decided what she wanted.
On the other hand — maybe the Canaviers had by then stopped by the Danziesen Dairy store to get a bottle of milk for Santa.
