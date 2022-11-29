Santas and baby

Mr. and Mrs. Claus share a look with a little one during the 2022 Swiss Village Lighting event. The Clauses arrived after a day full of arts, crafts and treats for the kids. Parents got to scope out Christmas gifts from local vendors and shops. Organizers said this was one of the best attended events they have seen. The Swiss Village Lighting has been a Payson tradition for more than 40 years.

 DJ Craig

Lisa and Joe Canavier sat down with their granddaughter to draft that all-important letter to Santa at the little letter-writing station set up in the Payson Candle Factory in the Swiss Village Friday.

“What would you like for Christmas, little one,” asked her doting grandmother — pen poised.

