Time Out celebrated Edna Welsheimer’s retirement with a purple cake, purple cupcakes and lots of purple shirts on Aug. 8 outside at a Rumsey Park ramada.
“It was a great time,” said Welsheimer, who retired in time to help with a family health emergency, but left without a party.
Purple was the theme for the day, as is the official color for domestic violence. In the movement to end domestic violence, the color represents peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending the violence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in seven men experience physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetimes.
Welsheimer served as Time Out’s executive director for seven years. She helped hundreds of victims, backing them up in court, stabilizing their family, finding a career and counseling help. She qualified for many grants and balanced the budget to keep the doors of the only DV shelter in the county open.
About 42 folks, including three Time Out board members, new CEO Gwen Zorn, staff, volunteers and family celebrated Welsheimer with pulled pork provided by the Klaver family and the delicious purple frosted desserts.
